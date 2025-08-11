403
Explosion At US Steel Plant In Pennsylvania Leave 1 Dead, 10 Injured
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Explosions at a US Steel plant that shook the ground near Pittsburgh on Monday left one dead and sent at least 10 to hospitals.
Emergency workers still searching the badly charred rubble hours later for a missing worker, US recue officials said.
One worker was pulled from the wreckage hours after the explosions sent black smoke spiraling into the midday sky in the Mon Valley, a region of the state synonymous with steel for more than a century.
A search and rescue effort was still active in the afternoon and officials said they had not isolated the cause of the blasts.
The explosions sent a shock through the community and led to officials asking residents to stay away from the scene so emergency workers could respond. (end)
asj
asj
