Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Explosion At US Steel Plant In Pennsylvania Leave 1 Dead, 10 Injured


2025-08-11 07:09:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Explosions at a US Steel plant that shook the ground near Pittsburgh on Monday left one dead and sent at least 10 to hospitals.
Emergency workers still searching the badly charred rubble hours later for a missing worker, US recue officials said.
One worker was pulled from the wreckage hours after the explosions sent black smoke spiraling into the midday sky in the Mon Valley, a region of the state synonymous with steel for more than a century.
A search and rescue effort was still active in the afternoon and officials said they had not isolated the cause of the blasts.
The explosions sent a shock through the community and led to officials asking residents to stay away from the scene so emergency workers could respond. (end)
asj


MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109914438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search