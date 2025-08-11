403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exchange Income, Geodrill, Gladiator At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $68.00. Exchange Income is expected to report $0.89 for Q2 2025.
Geodrill Limited (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.70. Geodrill reportedhighest-ever quarterly revenue of $50.4M, a 22% increase compared to Q2-2024. Generated net income of $5.3M , or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.8M , or $0.10 per share for Q2-2024.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) hit a 52-week high of 94 cents. Gladiator has received assay results from its ongoing phase 2 drill program at Cowley Park (40 holes, 8,121m). Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified high-grade copper skarn mineralization (CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1) and has successfully extended.
Glenstar Minerals Inc. (C) hit a 52-week high of 60 cents. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a 52-week high of $26.47. Kinross has entered into an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement dated April 24, 2022 (as amended) between Kinross and Asante Gold Corporation pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions on or prior to August 31, 2025, including aggregate cash payments to Kinross equal to US$55,000,000, subject to certain agreed adjustments.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $33.26. Maple Leaf reports Sales were $1,362 million for the second quarter, compared to $1,255 million for the same period last year, an increase of 8.5%. Earnings for the second quarter of 2025 were $58 million ( $0.47 per basic share) compared to a loss of $26 million ( $0.21 per basic share) last year.
C21 Investments Inc (C) hit a 52-week high of 50 cents. No news stories available today.
Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (C) hit a 52-week high of 30 cents. No news stories available today.
Fuerte Metals Corporation. (V) hit a 52-week high of $1.39. No news stories available today.
Goeasy Ltd (T) hit a 52-week high of $205.84 No news stories available today.
Jushi Holdings Inc. (C) hit a 52-week high of $1.10. No news stories available today.
Lithium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $6.40. No news stories available today.
Mkango Resources Ltd. (V) hit a 52-week high of 87 cents. No news stories available today.
Moon River Moly Ltd. (V) hit a 52-week high of 81 cents. No news stories available today.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (T) hit a 52-week high of $5.96. No news stories available today.
Geodrill Limited (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.70. Geodrill reportedhighest-ever quarterly revenue of $50.4M, a 22% increase compared to Q2-2024. Generated net income of $5.3M , or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.8M , or $0.10 per share for Q2-2024.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) hit a 52-week high of 94 cents. Gladiator has received assay results from its ongoing phase 2 drill program at Cowley Park (40 holes, 8,121m). Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified high-grade copper skarn mineralization (CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1) and has successfully extended.
Glenstar Minerals Inc. (C) hit a 52-week high of 60 cents. No news stories available today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a 52-week high of $26.47. Kinross has entered into an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement dated April 24, 2022 (as amended) between Kinross and Asante Gold Corporation pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions on or prior to August 31, 2025, including aggregate cash payments to Kinross equal to US$55,000,000, subject to certain agreed adjustments.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $33.26. Maple Leaf reports Sales were $1,362 million for the second quarter, compared to $1,255 million for the same period last year, an increase of 8.5%. Earnings for the second quarter of 2025 were $58 million ( $0.47 per basic share) compared to a loss of $26 million ( $0.21 per basic share) last year.
C21 Investments Inc (C) hit a 52-week high of 50 cents. No news stories available today.
Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (C) hit a 52-week high of 30 cents. No news stories available today.
Fuerte Metals Corporation. (V) hit a 52-week high of $1.39. No news stories available today.
Goeasy Ltd (T) hit a 52-week high of $205.84 No news stories available today.
Jushi Holdings Inc. (C) hit a 52-week high of $1.10. No news stories available today.
Lithium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $6.40. No news stories available today.
Mkango Resources Ltd. (V) hit a 52-week high of 87 cents. No news stories available today.
Moon River Moly Ltd. (V) hit a 52-week high of 81 cents. No news stories available today.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (T) hit a 52-week high of $5.96. No news stories available today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment