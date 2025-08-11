Health Minister Warns Against Food Adulteration, Vows Action

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, on Monday vowed strict action against food adulteration and the mixing of harmful chemicals in consumables, warning that the government will not spare anyone found endangering public health.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Amar Singh College, Srinagar, Itoo described the menace as a“serious health concern” that has reached alarming proportions. She said health experts are increasingly linking the rise in cancer, liver ailments, tumours, and sudden heart attacks-particularly among young people-to the widespread consumption of adulterated food.

“Some people are playing with our health by giving us food items that are adulterated and laced with harmful chemicals. This is not only unethical but life-threatening,” she said.

Health officials revealed that Jammu & Kashmir currently has around 51,000 active registered cancer cases, in addition to a growing number of patients suffering from chronic liver diseases, tumours, and cardiac complications. Itoo expressed concern over the growing incidence of sudden heart attacks among otherwise healthy young individuals.“We often hear of such deaths and used to wonder why they were happening. It now seems adulteration and chemical contamination in food could be one of the major reasons,” she noted.

To address the crisis, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting attended by three concerned ministers and top officials. The meeting approved a multi-pronged action plan to eliminate adulteration from the market.

Read Also Rotten Meat Scandal Revives Kashmir's Appetite for Traditional Food How Kashmir's Food Vloggers Got Caught in the Rotten Meat Storm

A key feature of the plan is the establishment of modern testing laboratories at every district headquarters to enable on-the-spot safety checks of edible items.“The government will act firmly. There will be strict checks, punishments, and continuous monitoring. No one will be allowed to indulge in this dangerous practice in the future,” Itoo asserted.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining public trust in the medical fraternity.“Both patients and doctors are our own people. We must strengthen the bond between them. However, wherever there is negligence on the part of doctors, the government will not leave any stone unturned in taking action,” she said.

Reassuring the public, the minister said the government is determined to curb the menace once and for all.“Whosoever is involved will face the music. This is about safeguarding public health, and we will not compromise,” she affirmed.

Health experts have long cautioned that consuming contaminated and chemically treated food is directly contributing to a surge in life-threatening diseases in the region.