CARICOM Secretary-General On International Youth Day 2025

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) joins the global community in marking International Youth Day 2025 under the theme Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond. This observance reaffirms the Community's commitment to positioning Youth at the heart of Regional Integration and sustainable development.

The vision outlined in the Declaration of Paramaribo on the Future of Youth in the Caribbean Community continues to guide our efforts:“We recognise young people as assets to the region, whose energy, creativity, and innovation are essential to our collective progress.” In line with this vision, CARICOM is advancing policies and programmes that enable Youth to act as co-creators, innovators, and leaders in shaping the region's future.

The CARICOM Secretariat has taken strategic action to strengthen the Youth development landscape, ensuring that participation is both meaningful and transformative. A milestone achievement in this effort is the creation of the Regional Youth Development Governance Structure, designed to enhance coordination, accountability, and collaboration among stakeholders, while providing a formal platform for Youth to contribute to policy and programme implementation and monitoring at the highest levels.

These efforts are reinforced by the recent comprehensive report prepared by the CARICOM Youth Ambassador Programme (CYAP) Corps on the enhanced role of Youth in regional development. The report called for a stronger, more intentional approach to Youth engagement, affirming that“Youth must be seen not only as beneficiaries of development, but as partners in design, decision-making, and delivery.”

With this in mind, CARICOM continues to integrate Youth leadership across strategic areas of the Community's development agenda, including – Climate Resilience – mobilising youth to shape adaptation strategies in vulnerable island states; Economic Empowerment – expanding entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and skills training to create new pathways for employment and competitiveness; Mental Health and Well-being – rolling out the Mental Health First Aid Programme to build resilience, reduce stigma, and strengthen peer support systems; Food Security and Agriculture – fostering youth-led agribusiness and innovation to secure sustainable food systems.

These initiatives reflect the CARICOM Secretariat's strategic priority for Youth participation, empowerment, and development, recognising that the Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved without the full and active involvement of young people.

On this International Youth Day, CARICOM calls on governments, civil society, the private sector, and development partners to deepen their investment in Youth development. From every corner of the Caribbean to the global stage, our young people are the driving force of transformation and the champions of progress. They are keen to participate to develop meaningful local, national and regional policies and plans, and to implement them.

Let us equip, empower, and enable our young people to lead, and partner with them, not only as beneficiaries of development, but as architects of a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future.

Happy International Youth Day!

