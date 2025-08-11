MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Tracey Chin Loy

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Jamaicans will go to the polls on Wednesday, September 3, for the 2025 General Election. Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, made the announcement in Half-Way Tree on Sunday, August 10. Nomination Day is Monday, August 18.

On the advice of prime minister Holness, Governor General, His Excellency Sir Patrick Allen will dissolve parliament. The prime minister and other ministers and the leader of the opposition will continue in their respective roles until the Governor-General makes new appointments.

During the election, members of parliament (MPs) will be elected in 63 constituencies to serve a five-year parliamentary term.

The general election was last held in September 2020, with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) winning 49 seats to form the government.

By-elections in four local government divisions in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation will also be held on September 3.

The divisions are Chancery Hall, Olympic Gardens, Seivwright Gardens and Denham Town.

The post September 3 is General Election in Jamaica appeared first on Caribbean News Global .