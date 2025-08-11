Greenstar ATM Reports 40% Year-Over-Year Growth As Dispensaries Embrace Modern Payment Solutions

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Greenstar ATM, a leading provider of cannabis dispensary payment solutions, today announced a 40% year-over-year growth in revenue and dispensary partnerships-driven by increasing demand for seamless, compliant payment experiences in cannabis retail.

With dispensaries across the United States increasingly transitioning away from traditional cash-only models, the adoption of innovative solutions like Greenstar ATM's specialized cashless ATM services has become vital for these businesses. The cashless ATM options for dispensaries, along with strategic cannabis ATM placements and comprehensive ATM support services, provide significant benefits to cannabis retailers.

By implementing these advanced payment systems, dispensaries can enhance customer convenience, streamline operations, and improve overall cash flow. Moreover, these secure transaction methods foster a safer environment for both the business and its clientele, ultimately contributing to a more efficient and enjoyable shopping experience.

“Dispensaries nationwide are beginning to realize that payments are a growth engine-not just a technical necessity,” said a company spokesperson.“This level of growth confirms that our technology, service model, and compliance-forward approach are exactly what the market needs.”

Greenstar ATM now serves over 1,000 licensed dispensaries across all 24 legal recreational states, providing full-service support, including installation, cash replenishment, ATM maintenance, and revenue-sharing options-all with no upfront investment for retailers.

Success stories continue to emerge from dispensaries that have adopted Greenstar solutions, showcasing the tangible benefits these technologies can bring. For instance, a dispensary located in Oregon reported an impressive 30% increase in average customer spending after they installed a cashless ATM, making transactions more seamless and convenient for customers.

Meanwhile, a retailer in Nevada experienced a dramatic reduction in checkout bottlenecks during peak hours, thanks to the improved payment flow facilitated by Greenstar's solutions. These examples highlight how innovative payment technologies can enhance customer experience and operational efficiency across the cannabis retail landscape, driving growth and satisfaction.

In addition to hardware solutions, Greenstar ATM provides financial assistance for cannabis stores, consults on how to install an ATM in a dispensary, and customizes secure banking for cannabis dispensaries to help operators stay ahead of evolving regulations and consumer preferences.

Looking ahead, Greenstar plans to expand mobile integration, offer deeper data insights, and launch new partnerships aimed at enhancing cannabis retailer loyalty programs.

“We're shaping a new standard for financial tools in cannabis retail,” added Lane.“With our momentum and the shift in industry mindset, we're focused on empowering dispensaries with the systems they need to thrive.”

To explore Greenstar ATM's nationwide services or request a free ATM placement consultation, visit .

About Greenstar ATM



Greenstar ATM is a trusted leader in cannabis retail financial solutions, providing compliant, reliable, and cost-effective ATM and payment systems to dispensaries nationwide. With a focus on security, service, and scalability, Greenstar helps retailers streamline operations and serve customers better-without the burden of upfront costs.