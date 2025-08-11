The Radiology Group Calls For Renewed Focus On Rural Healthcare

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Radiology Group (TRG), a physician-led teleradiology practice serving rural hospitals across the U.S., has been spotlighted in a new feature article titled“The Radiology Group's Founders Chose Purpose Over Profit.” The profile highlights the group's nearly two-decade mission to close healthcare gaps in underserved communities through connection, clarity, and quiet innovation.

Now, TRG is using the moment to advocate for broader public awareness around rural healthcare access-encouraging individuals, not just institutions, to play a role in protecting it.

“Rural hospitals are often treated like they're optional,” said Dr. Tejal Lalaji, co-founder of TRG and a breast and neuro imaging specialist.“But they're not. They are essential-especially in emergencies, and especially for patients with no other options nearby.”

The Rural Radiology Crisis

According to the National Rural Health Association:



Over 130 rural hospitals have closed in the U.S. since 2010.

Nearly 60% of rural counties lack a single local radiologist. Patients in rural areas are five times more likely to face delays in diagnostic imaging.

This means longer wait times, delayed diagnoses, and increased strain on already thin-stretched healthcare teams. TRG was founded in 2005 to address this problem-years before teleradiology became common.

“We didn't move to Georgia to scale fast,” said Dr. Anand Lalaji, co-founder and musculoskeletal radiologist.“We moved to serve a real need. We saw that technology could help rural hospitals get expert reads in minutes, not days.”

Connection, Not Just Technology

The Radiology Group's model is unique in a landscape increasingly dominated by private equity firms. Their approach combines remote subspecialty reads with personal relationships. Radiologists at TRG regularly visit hospital partners, walk their halls, and offer a secure mobile app for real-time communication with doctors on the ground.

“We're not just logging in and sending reports,” said Tejal.“We show up. That kind of presence builds real trust-and it leads to better care.”

The recent feature article underscores how TRG made key decisions-like turning down a lucrative urban hospital contract-to stay true to their rural-first mission.

What People Can Do

As the national spotlight returns to healthcare equity, TRG is asking individuals-not just policymakers or hospital administrators-to take action in small but meaningful ways.

Here's what you can do:



Speak up for rural care. Ask your local and state representatives how they plan to protect small-town hospitals.

Support broadband expansion, which is critical for telehealth and remote diagnostics.

Share local stories. If you've benefited from a rural hospital, tell someone. These facilities rely on community visibility. Choose physician-led care, when available, and learn about models that prioritize connection over scale.

“You don't have to be in healthcare to care about this,” said Anand.“If you believe every person deserves access to answers-no matter where they live-then you're already part of the mission.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About The Radiology Group

Founded by Drs. Anand and Tejal Lalaji in 2005, The Radiology Group is one of the last independent, doctor-run teleradiology practices in the country. It specializes exclusively in serving rural hospitals, combining real-time digital reads with on-the-ground support and relationship-driven service.

TRG's mission is simple: to be present, reliable, and connected-even in the quietest corners of the country.