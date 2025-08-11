Cap Energy Group (Cap Capital) And Greater Globe Complete Phase 1 Of Mallee Sun Solar Farm In Victoria, Australia

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)has partnered withto successfully completeof the landmark, installingin Victoria's Mallee region. This milestone marks the first of four phases, with a total ofto be installed upon full project completion.







Spanning 4,000 hectares near Mildura, the Mallee Sun Solar Farm will generate approximately 328.5 MW of electricity-enough to power more than 65,700 homes annually -and is expected to offset 262,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year .

Community-Focused Development

Greater Globe has committed to placing community at the heart of the project. The solar farm has created hundreds of construction jobs, with further employment opportunities anticipated once the facility is fully operational.

In parallel, Cap Energy Group (Cap Capital) is pledging 5% of all project proceeds to support charities across the UK. This funding will power green energy initiatives for nursing homes , homeless shelters , and public libraries , helping vulnerable communities benefit from sustainable energy solutions.

Building on Success

The Mallee Sun Solar Farm follows Greater Globe's proven model of sustainable development, first demonstrated in its Coffee Bay Solar Farm in South Africa. That project began with 50,000 panels and grew to a 200,000-panel capacity, delivering both energy and social investment to the local community.

Executive Commentary

John Hetherington, CEO of Greater Globe, commented:

“The Mallee project reflects our mission to lead the world into a new era of clean, affordable, and sustainable energy. It builds on the incredible momentum of our Coffee Bay initiative in South Africa, proving that when you align vision, investment, and community, you create projects that change lives and landscapes. Our recent investments in Australia signal our confidence in its ambitious green energy goals and our commitment to being part of that journey.”

Driving Australia's Green Energy Goals

Australia has set a firm course toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Large-scale projects such as the Mallee Sun Solar Farm are vital to meeting these targets. With integrated battery storage, the facility will ensure consistent energy supply during periods of low sunlight and peak demand, helping to stabilise the national grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

A Shared Vision for Renewable Impact

The Cap Energy Group (Cap Capital) and Greater Globe collaboration represents a holistic approach to renewable energy:



Environmental Impact: Significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and renewable power for tens of thousands of homes.

Economic Benefits: Creation of hundreds of local jobs and investment in regional businesses. Social Commitment: Community engagement in Australia and philanthropic reinvestment in the UK.

About Cap Energy Group (Cap Capital)

Cap Energy Group (Cap Capital) is a renewable energy investment and development firm dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable power sources. The company channels a portion of its profits into charitable initiatives that promote green energy access for vulnerable communities.

About Greater Globe

Greater Globe is an international renewable energy developer focused on delivering large-scale solar projects. With operations spanning multiple continents, Greater Globe has a proven track record of sustainable energy developments.