Author Michael A. Nowotny Presents 'Stadiums Of America'

A Photographic Journey Through Iconic Sports Venues

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Stadiums of America , renowned fine art photographer Michael A. Nowotny offers an abstract and artistic exploration of the football, baseball, and college stadiums across the United States. This photographic collection showcases a stunning, creative perspective on the iconic venues that have shaped American sports culture. Nowotny's work provides a visual journey for readers and sports enthusiasts alike, highlighting not only the grandeur of these stadiums but also their architectural beauty through the lens of art.With over 50 years of experience in photography, Michael A. Nowotny brings a unique and artistic touch to the world of sports photography. The images in Stadiums of America invite viewers to experience these famous stadiums in a way they've never seen before-capturing both their history and modern-day significance. Whether a stadium is a place the reader has visited or one they dream of seeing, this book connects fans with the awe-inspiring venues that are the heart of American sports."Stadiums of America" was inspired by Nowotny's brother, whose encouragement pushed him to fulfill his dream of documenting these cultural landmarks. Nowotny explains,“It's something I've always wanted to do, and with the support of my family, I finally brought it to life. This project is a tribute to my passion for photography and my love for sports.”About Michael A. NowotnyMichael A. Nowotny is a celebrated fine art photographer with more than five decades of experience. As a former president of the Coalition of Photographic Arts of Southeastern Wisconsin, he has exhibited his work at major juried shows nationwide, earning moderate success with several awards. Nowotny has a profound interest in race car photography and is a contributing photographer for FastCarPhotos. He is a proud member of the International Association of Press Photographers, Colorado Photographic Arts Center, Grosse Point Artist Association, and the Whitewater Arts Alliance. His photography is more than a business or hobby-it's a passion that continues to evolve and inspire.To Learn More About Michael A. NowotnyVisit:About the BookStadiums of America offers an artistic perspective on some of the most significant sports venues in the United States. Through abstract photography, Nowotny highlights the beauty and significance of these structures, providing a fresh take on stadiums beloved by fans across the country. Whether for sports enthusiasts, art lovers, or travelers, this book serves as a visual tour of iconic locations that represent the heart and soul of American sports culture.

