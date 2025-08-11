Rogers Communications And Liberty Entertainment Group Partner To Launch The Rogers Lounge At TIFF'25

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Rogers Communications ("Rogers") and Liberty Entertainment Group ("Liberty") have announced the launch of the Rogers Lounge, a multiday, invite-only, private event space hosted at Liberty's Cibo Wine Bar.

Taking place during the first half of this year's festival, Rogers will fully transform the restaurant into the city's most unique and dynamic event venue, creating a space where filmmakers, studios and producers can fete their casts and special guests following their respective TIFF'25 screenings.

Rogers, which this year became the Presenting Partner of TIFF, has created the event space to further its ongoing commitment to world-class cinema, and the people who create it. The Rogers Lounge will play host to some of the most compelling post-screening celebrations at TIFF'25. Liberty, one of the country's leading restaurant groups with multiple award-winning venues and Michelin-Starred chefs on its roster, will create memorable and unique menus for each activation. Each event will be meticulously crafted to ensure it thematically aligns with the film and filmmakers being celebrated.

Studios, agents, filmmakers and producers who are showing their films at TIFF, and wish to have their project considered for a fully turn-key event, can contact YBIMC in Toronto, who have been hired by Rogers and Liberty to produce the events and program the space.

SOURCE Rogers Communications and Liberty Entertainment Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED