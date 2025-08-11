Press Conference Regarding Racially Charged Assault On Truck Drivers Involved In Hurricane Helene Cleanup Efforts
Date of Incident: June 26, 2025
Location of Incident: Two Banks Development Landfill, Haywood County, NC
Press Conference Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST.
Location: Marriott City Center – Congressional Room
500 Fayetteville Street
Raleigh, NC 27601
Also available via Google Meet at the following link: href="" target="_blank" google/kmu-obxp-sc
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Matheson & Associates, PLLC will hold a press conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to address the events that occurred on June 26, 2025, in which truck drivers engaged in Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts were subjected to a racially charged assault at the Two Banks Development Landfill located in Haywood County, NC.
The purpose of the press conference is to introduce the victims involved in the incident, provide an update on the progress of the investigation and to announce the firm's intent to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the individuals and entities believed to be responsible.
Media Attendance:
All members of the press are invited to attend the conference in person or remotely via Google Meet. A brief question and answer period will follow the conference for in-person attendees.
Media Contact:
Please send all further inquiries to:
📧 [email protected]
Please include your name, media organization, and contact details in your inquiry.
