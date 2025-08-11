Kratos Launches New Website, Debuts Tagline:“Readiness Delivered”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New digital experience underscores Kratos' mission to rapidly deliver affordable, disruptive defense hardware, software and technologies

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website at The new website reflects Kratos' bold vision and evolving identity as an agile leader delivering high-performance-per-cost systems to the warfighter-at the speed of relevance.

The site introduces Kratos' new brand tagline,“Readiness Delivered,” which encapsulates the company's mission-driven focus on enabling U.S. and allied defense forces to deter and defeat threats in a rapidly changing global security environment, today, affordably, and in mass.

“Our new digital presence reflects who we are today: a company that is focused on execution, delivery, and getting the job done-whether it's hypersonics, drones, propulsion systems, or autonomous vehicles,” said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos .“We exist to enable readiness affordably and at speed and scale, and that commitment is now front and center in how we present ourselves to our partners, customers, and future teammates.”

The redesigned website includes updated content across Kratos' core capability areas-including hypersonics, unmanned systems, propulsion, and microwave solutions-and introduces streamlined navigation, an upgraded resource library, and expanded focus on career opportunities to support Kratos' growing workforce.

The launch comes as Kratos continues to rapidly scale its operations to meet growing demand for alternative, non-traditional defense partners capable of delivering disruptive technologies quickly and affordably.

Visit the new website and learn more at

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, systems, and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital, and other investments to rapidly develop, produce, and field solutions that address our customers' mission-critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven, bleeding-edge approaches, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule, and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost-effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems upfront for successful rapid, large-quantity, low-cost future manufacturing, which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems; advanced vehicles and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter-UAS, directed energy, communication, and other systems; and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Burghoff

...

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

...