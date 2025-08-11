"Learnig through understanding"

The Insurance School of TampaBay Transforms Insurance Education with Innovative Online Learning Opportunities

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Insurance School of TampaBay is proud to announce a groundbreaking approach to insurance education that will better serve aspiring professionals in the industry. Under the leadership of Christopher Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, who took over from founder Thomas Williams, CLU, in 2022, the school has transitioned from traditional classroom settings to an engaging online learning experience, setting a new standard in education for insurance careers.

This innovative educational model provides students with the flexibility of dynamic, pre-recorded lectures and webinars, allowing them to embrace a more convenient and effective learning environment.

Key benefits of our new online platform include:

24/7 Access to Lectures: Students can access a comprehensive library of lectures at any time, facilitating self-paced learning from anywhere they choose.

Elimination of Commute Stress : By studying from home, students no longer need to worry about travel time, providing them with more hours to focus on their education.

Flexible Scheduling: Classes are accessible whenever students are ready to learn, eliminating the pressure of punctuality.

Casual Learning Environment : Students have the freedom to attend lectures in comfortable attire, enhancing their overall learning experience.

Distraction Management : Should interruptions occur, students can easily pause the lectures, ensuring they retain focus and understanding.

Personalized Breaks : Each learner can take breaks as needed based on their personal schedules, maintaining a healthy balance between study and daily responsibilities.

Replay Anytime: Missed a key point? Students can rewind and review lectures to deepen their understanding at their convenience.

Instant Feedback on Quizzes : Immediate feedback on assessments promotes continuous learning and allows students to identify areas for improvement.

Weekly Live Interaction: The school offers weekly live office hours, where students can engage with instructors for assistance with concepts, exam reviews, and answers to questions.

Learning on Your Schedule : With round-the-clock access to materials, students can learn whenever it suits them best, whether it's early morning or late at night.

Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer, emphasizes the importance of this approach, stating, "What sets us apart is our commitment to accessibility and student support. Our weekly office hours create invaluable opportunities for students to interact directly with their instructors, enhancing their understanding and confidence in the subject matter."

The Insurance School of TampaBay is dedicated to equipping the next generation of insurance professionals with education tailored to the demands of our tech-driven world. With a focus on providing engaging, personalized, and flexible learning options, we are the ideal choice for those seeking to elevate their careers in the insurance industry.

For more information about our programs, please visit our website at or contact us at 813.592.1134.

About The Insurance School of TampaBay

Originally established as The Insurance School of Southwest Florida, The Insurance School of TampaBay has been at the forefront of insurance education for over twenty years. With a renewed focus on accessibility and student-centered learning, we are dedicated to shaping the next generation of insurance professionals.

**About Christopher Kazor:

Christopher Kazor serves as the Chief Academic Officer of the Insurance School of TampaBay. His distinguished career began in 1983 when he secured his Life and Health Insurance license in Florida, followed by his Property and Casualty license in 1984. Over the years, Kazor has successfully founded, operated, and sold three insurance agencies and has also served as an expert witness in both real estate and insurance matters. Additionally, he obtained his Real Estate Sales license in 1985 and became a Broker in 1992.

Kazor's passion for education began in 1996, making him one of the first online instructors at the Cooke Real Estate School. He is recognized for his expertise, holding three prestigious designations: CIC Emeritus, LUTCF, and Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI). His extensive background in both the insurance and real estate industries uniquely positions him to lead and inspire the next generation of professionals.

