TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT ) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company") a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2025:



Revenues increased by 18.0% to $43.1 million compared to $36.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2025 revenues increased by 20.7% to $85.2 million compared to $70.6 million in the first half of 2024.

Gross profit increased by 35.6% to $10.8 million compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 (25.1% of revenues in Q2\25 compared to 21.9% of revenues in Q2\24). For the first half of 2025 gross profit increased by 38.1% to $20.8 million compared to $15.1 million in the first half of 2024 (24.4% of revenues in H1\25 compared to 21.3% of revenues in H1\24)

Operating Income increased by 62.2% to $4.4 million compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, (10.3% of revenues in Q2\25 compared to 7.5% of revenues in Q2\24). For the first half of 2025 operating income increased by 74.1% to $8.6 million compared to $4.9 million in the first half of 2024 (10.1% of revenues in H1\25 compared to 7.0% of revenues in H1\24).

Net Income increased by 31.5% to $3.4 million compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2025 net income increased by 53.5% to $7.2 million compared to $4.7 million in the first half of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 39.2% to $6.1 million (14.0% of revenues) compared to $4.3 million (11.9% of revenues) for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 increased by 47.1% to $11.8 million compared to $8.0 million in the first half of 2024 (13.9% of revenues in H1\25 compared to 11.4% in H1\24). Cash flow provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of $(4.1) million and $(7.6) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "TAT Technologies delivered another quarter of organic growth and improved profitability, with second quarter revenue growing 18% year over year, adjusted EBITDA increasing 39%, and $7 million in cash generated from operations. We continue to outpace the industry, despite certain slowdowns in MRO activity, by leveraging the diversification of our business across trading and MRO\OEM segments. Over the last month, MRO intake began to re-accelerate, providing greater visibility and reinforcing our confidence in continued year-over-year growth."

"In addition to the double-digit revenue growth, the value of our LTA and backlog grew by approximately $85 million to $524 million, which will flow into revenue over the coming years," added Mr. Zamir. "The broad-based growth was driven by winning several new contracts, including some for the 777APU, and also by increasing the volume of activity from existing contracts for both OEM and MRO."

Mr. Zamir continued, "This quarter, we successfully completed a capital raise of $45 million, further strengthening our balance sheet. From this position of increased strength, we are continuing to evolve in alignment with the significant opportunities in front of us. Our diversified offering has positioned us to perform well relative to the broader market, and we are now beginning to explore accretive strategic opportunities to further enhance our growth prospects. As we scale, we are also taking steps to strengthen our Board of Directors with capabilities to support the next phase of the Company's development. We remain focused on scaling the business and creating tangible, long-term value for our shareholders."

With the growing LTA value and backlog, strong order intake, and the ramp up in MRO activity, we are confident in our ability to sustain growth and expand profit margins through 2026," concluded Mr. Zamir.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

We are a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. We operate four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through our Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through our subsidiary Limco Airepair Inc. ("Limco"); (iii) MRO services for aviation components through our subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC ("Piedmont") (mainly Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs") and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through our subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd. ("Turbochrome").

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through TAT Israel primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) a broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO and OEM of heat transfer solutions include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs and landing gear. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of jet engine overhaul through its Turbochrome facility includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

