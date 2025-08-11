TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
J une 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 43,126
|
|
$ 7,129
|
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
57
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $425
and $400 as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
32,266
|
|
29,697
|
|
Inventory
|
76,414
|
|
68,540
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
6,610
|
|
7,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
158,473
|
|
113,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
44,646
|
|
41,576
|
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
3,475
|
|
2,282
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,558
|
|
1,553
|
|
Investment in affiliates
|
4,188
|
|
2,901
|
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
709
|
|
654
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
295
|
|
877
|
|
Restricted deposit
|
291
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
55,162
|
|
50,148
|
|
Total assets
|
$213,635
|
|
$ 163,362
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term loans
|
$ 2,088
|
|
$ 2,083
|
|
Short-term loans
|
-
|
|
4,350
|
|
Accounts payable
|
15,564
|
|
12,158
|
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
15,273
|
|
18,594
|
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
993
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
33,918
|
|
38,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
10,310
|
|
10,938
|
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,098
|
|
986
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,528
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,936
|
|
13,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 4)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total liabilities
|
47,854
|
|
51,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024 respectively
Authorized: 15,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and 13,000,000 at December 31, 2024; Issued: 13,161,762 and 11,214,831 shares at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively; Outstanding: 12,887,289 and 10,940,358 shares at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
135,578
|
|
89,697
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
(2,088)
|
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
600
|
|
(76)
|
Retained earnings
|
31,691
|
|
24,436
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
165,781
|
|
111,969
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 213,635
|
|
$ 163,362
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
June 30, June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 12,463
|
|
$ 11,732
|
|
$25,187
|
|
$ 23,667
|
Services
|
30,641
|
|
24,793
|
|
60,059
|
|
46,946
|
|
43,104
|
|
36,525
|
|
85,246
|
|
70,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
9,112
|
|
7,673
|
|
17,443
|
|
16,659
|
Services
|
23,167
|
|
20,868
|
|
47,024
|
|
38,904
|
|
32,279
|
|
28,541
|
|
64,467
|
|
55,563
|
Gross profit
|
10,825
|
|
7,984
|
|
20,779
|
|
15,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
240
|
|
343
|
|
564
|
|
620
|
Selling and marketing
|
2,185
|
|
1,993
|
|
4,113
|
|
3,653
|
General and administrative
|
3,965
|
|
2,916
|
|
7,497
|
|
6,225
|
Other income
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
(390)
|
|
6,390
|
|
5,250
|
|
12,174
|
|
10,108
|
Operating income
|
4,435
|
|
2,734
|
|
8,605
|
|
4,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
(324)
|
|
(413)
|
|
(659)
|
|
(763)
|
Other financial income (expenses), net
|
(776)
|
|
106
|
|
(499)
|
|
7
|
Income before taxes on income (taxes benefit)
|
3,335
|
|
2,427
|
|
7,447
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for taxes on income (taxes benefit)
|
211
|
|
44
|
|
803
|
|
(109)
|
Profit before share of equity investment
|
3,124
|
|
2,383
|
|
6,644
|
|
4,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies
|
318
|
|
234
|
|
611
|
|
432
|
Net income
|
$ 3,442
|
|
$ 2,617
|
|
$ 7,255
|
|
$ 4,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ 0.26
|
|
$ 0.65
|
|
$ 0.46
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
11,447,986
|
|
10,394,654
|
|
11,196,992
|
|
10,386,859
|
Diluted
|
11,666,309
|
|
10,561,420
|
|
11,409,488
|
|
10,722,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,442
|
|
$ 2,617
|
|
$ 7,255
|
|
$ 4,727
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized losses from derivatives
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
148
|
|
164
|
|
676
|
|
164
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$ 3,590
|
|
$ 2,781
|
|
$ 7,931
|
|
$ 4,864
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares issued
|
|
Amount
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 3
|
|
10,377,085
|
|
$ 3,140
|
|
$ 76,335
|
|
$ 27
|
|
$ (2,088)
|
|
$ 13,269
|
|
$ 90,683
|
|
CHANGES DURING THE 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE
30, 202 4 :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
137
|
|
-
|
|
4,727
|
|
4,864
|
|
Exercise of option
|
|
49,109
|
|
12
|
|
(12)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
189
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
189
|
|
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 4
|
|
10,426,194
|
|
3,152
|
|
76,512
|
|
164
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
17,996
|
|
95,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 4
|
|
11,214,831
|
|
-
|
|
89,697
|
|
(76)
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
24,436
|
|
111,969
|
|
CHANGES DURING THE 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 202 5 :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
676
|
|
-
|
|
7,255
|
|
7,931
|
|
Exercise of option
|
|
79,633
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of $2,769
|
|
1,625,000
|
|
-
|
|
39,415
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
39,415
|
|
Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance costs of $413
|
|
242,298
|
|
-
|
|
5,953
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,953
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
513
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
513
|
|
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 202 5
|
|
13,161,762
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 135,578
|
|
$ 600
|
|
$ (2,088)
|
|
$ 31,691
|
|
$ 165,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares issued
|
|
Amount
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 202 4
|
|
10,382,637
|
|
$ 3,141
|
|
$ 76,376
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (2,088)
|
|
$ 15,379
|
|
$ 92,808
|
|
CHANGES DURING THE 3 MONTHS ENDED JUNE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
164
|
|
-
|
|
2,617
|
|
2,781
|
|
Exercise of option
|
|
43,557
|
|
11
|
|
(12)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
148
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
148
|
|
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 4
|
|
10,426,194
|
|
3,152
|
|
76,512
|
|
164
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
17,996
|
|
95,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 20 2 5
|
|
11,214,831
|
|
-
|
|
89,919
|
|
452
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
28,249
|
|
116,532
|
|
CHANGES DURING THE 3 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 202 5 :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
148
|
|
-
|
|
3,442
|
|
3,590
|
|
Exercise of stock option
|
|
79,633
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of $2,769
|
|
1,625,000
|
|
-
|
|
39,415
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
39,415
|
|
Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance costs of $413
|
|
242,298
|
|
-
|
|
5,953
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,953
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
291
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
291
|
|
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 202 5
|
|
13,161,762
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 135,578
|
|
$ 600
|
|
$ (2,088)
|
|
$ 31,691
|
|
$ 165,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six M onths Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,442
|
|
$ 2,617
|
|
$ 7,255
|
|
$ 4,727
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,208
|
|
1,431
|
|
2,513
|
|
2,805
|
Non-cash financial (income) expenses
|
600
|
|
(276)
|
|
508
|
|
(486)
|
Change in allowance for credit losses
|
75
|
|
40
|
|
25
|
|
40
|
Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies
|
(318)
|
|
(234)
|
|
(611)
|
|
(432)
|
Share based compensation
|
291
|
|
148
|
|
513
|
|
189
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(355)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
63
|
|
306
|
|
582
|
|
(103)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
|
882
|
|
(5,430)
|
|
(2,594)
|
|
(6,250)
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,697
|
|
(129)
|
|
1,183
|
|
(283)
|
Increase in inventory
|
(3,434)
|
|
(2,906)
|
|
(7,295)
|
|
(5,543)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
|
2,972
|
|
(209)
|
|
3,406
|
|
(909)
|
Decrease (increase) in accrued expenses and other
|
(529)
|
|
543
|
|
(3,571)
|
|
(1,047)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
6,949
|
|
(4,100)
|
|
1,914
|
|
(7,647)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,306
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(3,305)
|
|
(978)
|
|
(6,167)
|
|
(1,967)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(3,305)
|
|
(978)
|
|
(6,167)
|
|
(661)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term loans
|
(516)
|
|
(510)
|
|
(1,087)
|
|
(950)
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option
|
48,550
|
|
(1)
|
|
48,550
|
|
-
|
Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option
|
(2,820)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,820)
|
|
-
|
Net change in short term loans from banks
|
(10,719)
|
|
4,668
|
|
(4,350)
|
|
668
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
34,495
|
|
4,157
|
|
40,293
|
|
(282)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
38,139
|
|
(921)
|
|
36,040
|
|
(8,590)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
5,335
|
|
9,273
|
|
7,434
|
|
16,942
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
$ 43,474
|
|
$ 8,352
|
|
$ 43,474
|
|
$ 8,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
|
$ 1,688
|
|
$ 245
|
|
$ 1,835
|
|
$ 590
|
Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
579
|
|
60
|
Unpaid issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option
|
362
|
|
-
|
|
362
|
|
-
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
249
|
|
410
|
|
516
|
|
852
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,442
|
|
|
$ 2,617
|
|
$ 7,255
|
|
$4,727
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies
|
(318)
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
(611)
|
|
(432)
|
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
211
|
|
|
44
|
|
803
|
|
(109)
|
|
Financial expenses, net
|
1,100
|
|
|
306
|
|
1,158
|
|
756
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,328
|
|
|
1,468
|
|
2,691
|
|
2,898
|
|
Share based compensation
|
291
|
|
|
148
|
|
513
|
|
189
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 6,054
|
|
|
$ 4,349
|
|
$ 11,809
|
|
$ 8,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
