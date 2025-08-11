Fathom Expands Market Share In Arizona By Licensing Its Intelliagent Platform To Sovereign Realty Partners

CARY, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM ) ("Fathom" or the "Company") is proud to announce its expansion in the Arizona market through a strategic partnership with seasoned industry leaders Jeff Hawke, Joel Moyes, and Patrick Lewis. This partnership grants them a license to provide Fathom's "intelliAgent" platform and "Elevate" program throughout the State of Arizona. The company will operate under the name Fathom Realty Elite.

This partnership significantly strengthens Fathom's presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing real estate markets in the nation, with approximately 90,000 licensees, and represents a significant milestone in our intelliAgent platform expansion strategy.

"We believe this will be the first of many such agreements, as independent brokerages increasingly look to elevate their operations by introducing cutting-edge technology and a robust nationwide network to provide a higher level of service for their customers," added Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings . "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff, Joel, and Patrick to Fathom. Their leadership, experience, and deep understanding of the local market align perfectly with our mission to serve agents and clients with excellence. Together, they bring 81 years of combined commercial and residential real estate experience in leading top-performing brokerages and mentoring high-achieving agents. Their reputation for integrity, professionalism, and exceptional client service is well-established throughout the Arizona real estate community.

"This partnership represents a powerful combination, pairing best-in-class technology with trusted local leadership. More than that, it's built on shared values and a unified vision for the future of real estate."

Jeff Hawke added: "We are thrilled to leverage Fathom's intelliAgent platform, services, and the groundbreaking 'Elevate program' for the benefit of Arizona's real estate professionals. Fathom has created the most technologically advanced, user-friendly real estate platform in existence today. Furthermore, Fathom aligns with the core values I have always prioritized: integrity of service, a culture of collaboration, and unwavering support for agents, employees, partners, and clients alike. Together, we are building a fast-growing, best-in-class real estate advisory firm serving all of Arizona.

"As Fathom continues to innovate and expand nationwide, partnerships like this highlight the company's strength in delivering exceptional value to agents. Through best-in-class technology, flexible commission plans, growth initiatives like the concierge program and revenue share, Fathom empowers agents to provide an unrivaled experience for consumers while enabling local leaders to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential and commercial brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.

