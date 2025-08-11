New Book Offers Safety Framework For Firearm Use In Film And TV, Amid Ongoing Industry Risk And Regulatory Concerns

Prove It Safe presents real-world guidance for production crews navigating firearm safety on film and TV sets following increased industry scrutiny.

- Peter Sherayko

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As discussions around firearm safety in the entertainment industry continue to intensify, a new guidebook is offering production teams practical tools to reduce on-set risk. Prove It Safe, written by longtime film weapons coordinator Peter Sherayko, addresses how firearms can be managed safely and responsibly in film and television settings, particularly in light of renewed industry-wide calls for reform.

The book's release follows an extended period of reflection within Hollywood and beyond, prompted by a series of high-profile incidents that highlighted the dangers of mismanaged weapons during production. Many professionals now view firearm safety not simply as a technical issue, but as a cultural and logistical challenge that must be addressed across departments and budget levels.

"Every production has a responsibility to create a safe environment for its cast and crew,” said Sherayko, who has worked on Westerns and period films for more than 30 years through his company, Caravan West LLC .“Safety should never be an afterthought; it has to be part of the filmmaking process from day one.”

In Prove It Safe, Sherayko outlines operational protocols, communication models, and set-specific checklists derived from decades of experience working with real firearms on screen. These frameworks are not designed to replace official safety standards or legal requirements, but rather to provide supplemental tools that crews can use to ensure clarity and minimize risk.

The book emphasizes collaboration between roles, armorers, prop masters, assistant directors, and actors, and introduces practices such as pre-scene briefings, controlled handling zones, and documented chain-of-custody tracking. The goal, according to the author, is not to dictate how a set should operate, but to promote a shared baseline of knowledge across varying production environments.

Industry Relevance Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

While formal firearm safety procedures exist in studio-backed productions, many independent projects continue to operate without comprehensive protocols. Budget constraints, time pressures, and decentralized hiring often lead to environments where safety responsibilities are blurred or informally assigned. Sherayko's book addresses this gap by providing adaptable systems that can be implemented regardless of production size.

According to a 2023 report from the Center for Entertainment Safety, more than 70% of U.S.-based film and television shoots involved weapons or weapon-like props. Yet many of these shoots lacked designated firearm safety officers or clear oversight mechanisms.

Prove It Safe positions itself as a practical contribution to this landscape, particularly for productions that are not bound by union agreements or studio-mandated safety rules. It also serves as a bridge between traditional Western genre sets, where firearms are central, and contemporary shoots where weapons may appear less frequently but are still subject to mishandling risks.

The book avoids referring to specific productions or individuals and instead keeps the focus on systematizing safety, offering real-world examples without dramatization or anecdotal storytelling. It has received interest from film programs, prop departments, and independent producers looking to improve internal standards without waiting for top-down mandates.

A Cultural Shift in Production Safety

The publication arrives at a time when broader cultural forces are reshaping how film and television projects view their obligations to workers. Safety, once treated as a behind-the-scenes function, has become a matter of public concern and brand integrity, especially after incidents that have resulted in injury or death on set.

“Firearm safety has become a trust issue, not only among cast and crew but also with audiences who are paying attention,” said a spokesperson from an independent producers' guild reviewing the book.“Resources like this are helping reframe safety not as a constraint, but as a professional standard.”

Sherayko's work through Caravan West has involved everything from supplying period-accurate rifles to staging mounted stunt work. While his focus has historically been the Western genre, the principles detailed in Prove It Safe are applicable across genres and production scales, from student films to network television.

The book's emphasis on transparency and coordination reflects a larger movement within the industry toward safety accountability. Crew members, producers, and unions alike are increasingly calling for educational tools that support consistent safety practices, even in the absence of formal training.

Contributing to Professional Development

Beyond on-set implementation, Prove It Safe is being considered by several film schools and technical programs as part of their prop and production safety modules. Its plain-language approach and procedural focus make it a useful primer for new entrants into the industry, as well as a refresher for working professionals.

“There's a real appetite for resources that go beyond theory and actually show how to operationalize safety,” said a representative from a vocational training institute in California.“This is the kind of field-tested insight that bridges the gap between policy and practice.”

While the book includes no endorsements or commercial tie-ins, it is available for order through Caravan West LLC and distributed to educational and industry channels. Discussions are underway to develop accompanying materials such as workshop guides, Q&A resources, and department-specific checklists.

No Substitute for Regulation, But a Step Toward Consistency

Sherayko is clear that his book is not intended to replace legal or union-driven safety mandates. Instead, he sees it as one of many resources that can contribute to a safer working environment, especially when combined with existing training and oversight structures.

“When you look at incidents in this industry, most of them are not the result of bad intent,” he said.“They happen because of missed signals, unclear roles, or unspoken assumptions. This book is about making sure everyone on set speaks the same safety language.”

As the film and television industry continues to evolve, embracing more diverse production models, cross-border collaborations, and hybrid filming formats, resources like Prove It Safe may play an increasingly important role in shaping responsible practices. The demand for safe, transparent, and efficient workflows has never been higher, and this book is a timely response to that call.

About Caravan West LLC

Caravan West LLC is a production support firm specializing in historical film and television projects. Based in California, the company provides firearms, props, horses, and costuming with a focus on accuracy and safety. With more than three decades of experience and a spotless on-set safety record, Caravan West is known for its collaborative, professional approach to supporting physical production.

