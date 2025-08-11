COMMUNITY REALTY MANAGEMENT, INC. PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA PRIVACY EVENT

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Realty Management, Inc. is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' personal information. While Community Realty Management, Inc. is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of information, Community Realty Management, Inc. is providing details of the incident, its response, and steps individuals may take to better protect their personal information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

Last year, Community Realty Management, Inc. became aware of suspicious activity in their email tenant. Community Realty Management, Inc. promptly took steps to secure their systems and launched an internal investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Community Realty Management, Inc. also engaged third-party cybersecurity specialists to conduct a separate analysis of the event. Those investigations determined that there was unauthorized access to a limited number of email accounts from September 10, 2024 to October 22, 2024. Thereafter, Community Realty Management, Inc. conducted a comprehensive review to determine what information was potentially at risk and to whom it related. Community Realty Management, Inc. completed this process on April 14, 2025, and determined that certain information was contained within the potentially impacted emails and attachments. Community Realty Management, Inc. then reviewed internal records to locate addresses for potentially impacted individuals. These efforts are now complete and Community Realty Management, Inc. is mailing notices to potentially impacted individuals for whom they have an address.

Information that was impacted varies by individual but includes name and one or more of the following: date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, other government identification number, passport number, financial information, payment card information, medical information, and health insurance information.

Community Realty Management, Inc. encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals who want additional information about this event can visit Community Realty Management, Inc.'s website at .

SOURCE Community Realty Management, Inc.

