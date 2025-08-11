2025 SLS Championship Tour - STOP #4 In Cleveland, Ohio

Cordano Russell Scores His First SLS Win and Chloe Covell Continues to Dominate at SLS Cleveland

SLS Cleveland Made Its Debut With a Completely Sold Out Event

Machine Gun Kelly Attended SLS in Collaboration with MGK Day

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Cleveland Takeover Presented by Monster Energy delivered an unforgettable weekend with a completely sold-out event at North Coast Yard on August 9th, celebrating skateboarding and the Cleveland culture. The event was held in collaboration with MGK Day weekend, amplifying the city's energy with live music, local food trucks, and special appearances.

Music icon and Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly was in attendance alongside actor Gianni Paolo, musician MODSUN, and athletes from the Cleveland Browns, making the event a citywide celebration.

We also had legendary skaters Kareem Campbell and Chad Muska in the house, supporting and bringing the culture to life. Their presence and energy didn't go unnoticed, with fans crowding in for photos and a chance to connect with two icons.

On the competition side, skateboarding's next generation shined. At just 15 years old, Ginwoo Onodera and Julian Agliardi earned the top two spots in the Men's Wildcard Jam, punching their tickets into the SLS Men's Finals.

In the Women's Final, Australian standout Chloe Covell continued her dominance, winning 50 percent of the Street League contests she has entered, and taking the Women's Final in Cleveland. Looking ahead to Paris on October 11th, Chloe said "I'm so excited. Paris last year I got first, so hopefully I can do it again this year."

Japanese skaters claimed the rest of the Women's podium with Coco Yoshizawa finishing second and Oda Yumeka taking third.

The Men's Final saw Cordano Russell secure his first-ever SLS victory, delivering an insane performance with tricks that no one else is doing. Ecstatic about the win, Cordano said, "This is a new beginning. This is what I've been dreaming about for years. For it to finally be in my hands is crazy."

Carlos Ribeiro took second place, while Jhancarlos Gonzalez rounded out the podium in third.

The event marks a milestone stop on the road to the 2025 SLS Super Crown World Championship, with qualification points on the line and the world's best skaters battling for a spot.

SLS continues the season from Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France on October 11. For more Street League Skateboarding news, including the Championship Tour updates, and more, go to and follow Street League Skateboarding on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT STREET LEAGUE SKATEBOARDING

Since its inception in 2010, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) has propelled street skateboarding from a collection of independent standalone events to a renowned global series. As pioneers of street skateboarding's premium qualification system and competition format, SLS offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe. The SLS Championship Tour is recognized as the world's premier professional street skateboarding competition. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes. For more information, visit StreetLeague .

