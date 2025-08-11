Protect Your Community: Contact PA 811 Before You Dig

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone digs without calling 811. Hitting a buried line can lead to serious consequences-from disrupting essential services to causing severe injury.

Striking a single utility line can cause repair costs, inconvenient outages, fines, severe injuries and can even cause fatalities. Every digging project warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. From building a deck to planting a tree, every digging project requires an 811 request at least a three business days before breaking ground.

"On Aug.11-and every day-we remind homeowners and contractors to use 811 before they dig," said Bill Kiger, President & CEO at Pennsylvania 811. "This simple step protects you, your property, and your entire community. It's free, it's fast, and it can prevent a life-changing mistake."

Digging ** soon** ? Take these steps to stay safe and avoid unnecessary risks:



Contact 811 three business days in advance-no matter the size of your project or how well you know the property.

Plan ahead. Make your request early in the week for weekend projects.

Wait for utility lines to be marked and confirm that utilities have responded to your request before starting any digging.

Respect the marks and dig with care.

Double check that your contractor has contacted 811 if you've hired one. Never allow unmarked digging to begin. To learn more about safe digging and to submit a request, visit .

Pennsylvania 811's mission is to promote safety and prevent damage to underground facilities.

SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.