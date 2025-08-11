US Consumers Less Swayed By Made In USA: Tariffs And Price Pressures Undercut Products' Country-Of-Origin Appeal

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US consumers are now less likely to factor country of origin-even the US-into their product buying decisions than they were just three years ago. Despite aggressive federal efforts to promote domestic production, the power of "Made in USA" to influence buying decisions fell 18% since 2022. That's according to new data from The Conference Board, based on a survey of 3,000 US adults.

The new report concludes that price sensitivity, inflation, and trade policy may have reshaped the marketing power even of once-prestigious "Made in" labels-which can serve as a quality indicator, brand differentiator, and even a source of national pride.

"Country-of-origin cues still matter-but their influence is slipping," said Denise Dahlhoff, PhD , Director of Marketing & Communications Research at The Conference Board and author of the report. "As price concerns intensify, many US consumers appear to associate 'made in' labels with elevated prices due to generally higher domestic production costs as well as tariffs on foreign-made goods. Increasingly, consumers prioritize value and affordability over emotional affinity for certain countries, including their own."

Key findings from the report include:

Fewer consumers now say country of origin influences their purchases. The appeal of "Made in USA" has declined as a purchasing incentive.



Since 2022, the share of US consumers who say they are more likely to buy a product based on where it's made-including the US-has declined significantly.

"Made in USA" appeal dropped 18%. About half of US consumers in 2025 say knowing a product was made in the US makes them more likely to purchase it again. That's an 11-point decrease in positive perception compared to three years ago-an 18% decline overall.

Support has dropped most among older Americans. Since 2022, support for US-made products fell significantly among consumers aged 55+, a group historically most loyal to domestic brands. Among White consumers, support also dropped steeply, suggesting growing price sensitivity in these key demographics. Younger Americans are warming to patriotic appeals. Although they have traditionally been more skeptical of US-branded products, the share of consumers under 35 with negative perceptions of "Made in USA" fell-hinting at growing interest in domestic production tied to sustainability and job creation.

Consumers show mixed feelings toward foreign-made products, with wide variations based on country of origin and income level.



Affluent consumers favor "upscale" countries of origin-but only to a point. Preference for countries associated with upscale goods-like France, Germany, and Japan-increases with income up to $125,000 annually. Among the highest earners ($200K+), interest in country of origin as a cue is lower, likely due to broader lifestyle considerations, higher financial literacy, or multi-person households balancing budgets.

Canada is the most favored foreign supplier. Of the US's top three import partners, Canada is viewed most favorably, followed by Mexico. China-despite its dominance in consumer goods-remains the least preferred of the US's top three import partners. Low-cost producers have limited appeal-for now. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh-which have received diverted production amid US trade tensions with China-are generally viewed less favorably by US consumers as countries of origin.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's AheadTM. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard

SOURCE The Conference Board

