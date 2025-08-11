The Search Continues: Expedition Amelia Departs LAX Saturday, August 16

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On this expedition to the jungles of Papua New Guinea World War II historian / adventurer Michael Carra departs LAX on Saturday, August 16, to continue to search not only for Amelia Earhart's missing airplane, but to also search for a missing B-17E Flyng Fortress with its crew of 9 servicemen. The B-17E was last seen flying into a cloud in this area with 2 of its 4 engines smoking. B-17s were rarely used in the Pacific Theater of Operations, where they mainly flew Search and Rescue. B-17 Flying Fortresses were designed for precision bombing of military sites such as factories and airfields, ideal for Europe, whereas low flying aircraft were mainly used in the Pacific, to protect our ships and battle the low flying Japanese Zero airplanes.

Partnering with the Palm Springs Air Museum, Carra's search ties in perfectly with the Palm Springs Air Museum's core mission of education and honoring service members, female aviators and veterans. PSAM Vice Chairman Fred Bell sums it up: "Our museum is dedicated to military aviation. Finding Amelia and these men after 80 years in the jungle and bringing their remains home is vital to honoring their sacrifice."

Carra's years of research and study have led him to Amelia Earhart and then to Papua New Guinea, where hundreds of aircraft are believed to have crashed in those thick jungles. Carra and his crew are using state of the art mapping technology to search for the downed aircraft. Any remains will be carefully photographed and documented. Nothing will be disturbed.

Michael will send back daily reports on the "search" which the Museum will share on YouTube and on social media. The Palm Springs Air Museum maintains a scholarship fund to encourage women in aviation. Our first scholarship recipient just graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. For more information on this expedition, visit Expedition Amelia 2025 – Palm Springs Air Museum

Media Contact: [email protected] / 323-363-8243

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum

