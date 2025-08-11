Deckard Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Marking Next Phase Of Govtech Growth

Jess Flanagan - CTO and Co Founder Deckard Technologies

- Jess Flanagan - CTO and Co-FounderSAN DEIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deckard Technologies , the leading provider of data-driven compliance and property oversight tools for local governments, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation - reinforcing its long-term commitment to data security, operational integrity, and trusted technology.“Now we've gone a step further,” said Jessica Flanagan, Founder and CTO of Deckard Technologies.“Deckard is officially SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. This reflects not just how our systems are designed but how they perform in the real world. Our security controls are not only robust on paper - they work day in and day out. That's been validated by independent auditors, confirming our controls are effective, consistently applied, and aligned with the high standards our government partners expect.”Deckard's SOC 2 Type 2 certification follows the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 in April 2025. While Type 1 certifies design, Type 2 goes further - assessing how well security and privacy controls are implemented and maintained over time. This rigorous process provides third-party validation that Deckard's systems protect sensitive government data continuously, not just at a point in time.The achievement underscores Deckard's readiness to meet the evolving needs of state and local governments navigating the increasing demands of short-term rental (STR) oversight, tax compliance, and housing policy. As more communities adopt digital tools to monitor and manage property activity, data security and platform trust are non-negotiable.“Our customers rely on us to deliver not just data, but clarity, action, and trust,” Flanagan said.“SOC 2 Type 2 is one more way we demonstrate that commitment.”About Deckard TechnologiesDeckard Technologies is a GovTech data company helping local governments address residential property-related challenges. Founded in 2018, Deckard Technologies operates globally with offices in the U.S., Colombia and Australia, delivering actionable insights on the business of short-term rentals , long-term rentals, and foreclosures. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides real-time data to help governments improve compliance rates up to 95%, optimize tax revenue collection, and better address community needs through smarter municipal property oversight. Trusted by over 400 jurisdictions worldwide, Deckard Technologies' scalable, cost-effective products leverage patented processes and combine best-in-class data collection with intuitive, AI-powered solutions, transforming how local governments monitor and manage properties. Learn more at deckard.

