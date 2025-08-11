FGI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
Toll Free:
1-866-250-8117
International Live:
1-412-317-6011
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 26, 2025:
Domestic Replay:
1-844-512-2921
International Replay:
1-412-317-6671
Conference ID:
10201251
ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES
FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI ) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. Our non-GAAP measures are: Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margins and Adjusted Net Income. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are supplemental financial measures of our performance only, and should not be considered substitutes for net income, income from operations or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other entities. We define Adjusted Operating Income as GAAP income from operations excluding the impact of certain non-recurring income and expenses, including non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO, unusual litigation and business expansion expense. We define Adjusted Net Income as GAAP income before income taxes excluding the impact of certain non-recurring income and expenses, such as non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO, unusual litigation and business expansion expense, as well as income taxes at historical average effective rate and net income attributable to non-controlling shareholders. We define Adjusted Operating Margins as Adjusted Operating Income divided by revenue.
We use these non-GAAP measures, along with GAAP measures, to evaluate our business, measure our financial performance and profitability and our ability to manage expenses, after adjusting for certain one-time expenses, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, and not in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations under GAAP, are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and the adjustments we make to these non-GAAP measures provide investors further insight into our profitability and additional perspectives in comparing our performance over time on a consistent basis. With respect to the Company's expectations of its future performance, the Company's reconciliations of guidance for full year 2025 Adjusted Operating Income and 2025 Adjusted Net Income are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "could," "may," "intend," "plan", "see" and "believe," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding FGI's guidance, the Company's growth strategies, outlook and potential acquisition activity, the tariff environment, the macroeconomic instability and its associated impact on the national and global economy and the residential repair and remodel market, the company's planned product launches and new customer partnerships and the effect of supply chain disruptions and freight costs. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to FGI's periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as "Risk Factors" in FGI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. FGI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$ 2,519,117
|
|
$ 4,558,160
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
15,704,382
|
|
20,293,555
|
Inventories, net
|
12,680,481
|
|
13,957,867
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
2,425,406
|
|
2,091,407
|
Prepayments and other receivables – related parties
|
15,795,678
|
|
11,996,973
|
Total current assets
|
49,125,064
|
|
52,897,962
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
3,880,396
|
|
3,634,340
|
|
Intangible assets
|
1,841,457
|
|
1,849,951
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
11,884,613
|
|
12,823,747
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
3,668,198
|
|
2,665,585
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
1,301,956
|
|
1,589,830
|
Total other assets
|
18,696,224
|
|
18,929,113
|
Total assets
|
$ 71,701,684
|
|
$ 75,461,415
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
$ 12,558,500
|
|
$ 14,502,367
|
Accounts payable
|
21,447,290
|
|
19,349,529
|
Accounts payable – related parties
|
203,658
|
|
894,661
|
Income tax payable
|
51,371
|
|
23,189
|
Operating lease liabilities – current
|
1,648,147
|
|
1,867,956
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
4,713,393
|
|
5,905,124
|
Total current liabilities
|
40,622,359
|
|
42,542,826
|
Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent
|
10,803,301
|
|
11,352,939
|
Total liabilities
|
51,425,660
|
|
53,895,765
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Preference Shares ($0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)(1)
|
-
|
|
-
|
Ordinary shares ($0.0005 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 1,918,311 and 1,912,783 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)(1)
|
959
|
|
956
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
21,479,973
|
|
21,279,047
|
Retained earnings
|
1,351,819
|
|
3,212,435
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,550,093)
|
|
(2,239,560)
|
FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders' equity
|
21,282,658
|
|
22,252,878
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,006,634)
|
|
(687,228)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
20,276,024
|
|
21,565,650
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 71,701,684
|
|
$ 75,461,415
|
|
(1) Giving retroactive effect to the reverse share split of the preference shares and ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-5 that became effective July 31, 2025.
FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Revenue
|
$ 30,998,260
|
|
$ 29,370,949
|
|
$ 64,210,808
|
|
$ 60,124,468
|
Cost of revenue
|
22,291,653
|
|
20,407,647
|
|
46,603,943
|
|
42,747,683
|
Gross profit
|
8,706,607
|
|
8,963,302
|
|
17,606,865
|
|
17,376,785
|
Selling and distribution
|
6,209,728
|
|
6,260,847
|
|
13,372,906
|
|
12,391,733
|
General and administrative
|
2,844,715
|
|
2,622,020
|
|
5,545,928
|
|
4,904,878
|
Research and development
|
484,502
|
|
530,797
|
|
801,228
|
|
851,470
|
Total operating expenses
|
9,538,945
|
|
9,413,664
|
|
19,720,062
|
|
18,148,081
|
Loss from operations
|
(832,338)
|
|
(450,362)
|
|
(2,113,197)
|
|
(771,296)
|
Interest income
|
1,688
|
|
4,113
|
|
2,129
|
|
4,667
|
Interest expense
|
(282,191)
|
|
(305,094)
|
|
(584,951)
|
|
(527,301)
|
Other (expenses) income, net
|
(466,200)
|
|
429,513
|
|
(438,109)
|
|
456,530
|
Total other (expenses) income, net
|
(746,703)
|
|
128,532
|
|
(1,020,931)
|
|
(66,104)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(1,579,041)
|
|
(321,830)
|
|
(3,134,128)
|
|
(837,400)
|
Current
|
29,339
|
|
267,876
|
|
48,507
|
|
338,708
|
Deferred
|
(243,915)
|
|
(566,291)
|
|
(1,002,613)
|
|
(614,834)
|
Total provision for income taxes
|
(214,576)
|
|
(298,415)
|
|
(954,106)
|
|
(276,126)
|
Net loss
|
(1,364,465)
|
|
(23,415)
|
|
(2,180,022)
|
|
(561,274)
|
|
(132,941)
|
|
(186,980)
|
|
(319,406)
|
|
(312,650)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders
|
(1,231,524)
|
|
163,565
|
|
(1,860,616)
|
|
(248,624)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
603,035
|
|
(424,980)
|
|
689,467
|
|
(447,558)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
(761,430)
|
|
(448,395)
|
|
(1,490,555)
|
|
(1,008,832)
|
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders
|
(132,941)
|
|
(186,980)
|
|
(319,406)
|
|
(312,650)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders
|
$ (628,489)
|
|
$ (261,415)
|
|
$ (1,171,149)
|
|
$ (696,182)
|
Basic(1)
|
1,918,248
|
|
1,912,956
|
|
1,917,029
|
|
1,913,287
|
Diluted(1)
|
1,918,248
|
|
1,939,912
|
|
1,917,029
|
|
1,913,287
|
Basic(1)
|
$ (0.64)
|
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ (0.97)
|
|
$ (0.13)
|
Diluted(1)
|
$ (0.64)
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ (0.97)
|
|
$ (0.13)
|
(1) Giving retroactive effect to the reverse share split of the preference shares and ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-5 that became effective July 31, 2025.
FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (2,180,022)
|
|
$ (561,274)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
311,218
|
|
199,439
|
Amortization
|
1,138,345
|
|
1,265,425
|
Share-based compensation
|
200,929
|
|
328,090
|
Provision for credit losses
|
75,359
|
|
(6,523)
|
Provision for defective return
|
51,900
|
|
554,148
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss
|
383,579
|
|
(227,952)
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(1,002,613)
|
|
(614,835)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
4,461,914
|
|
(1,941,477)
|
Inventories
|
1,277,386
|
|
(2,880,929)
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
(333,999)
|
|
1,476,612
|
Prepayments and other receivables – related parties
|
(3,798,705)
|
|
(6,080,824)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
287,874
|
|
(496,227)
|
Income taxes
|
28,182
|
|
(412,085)
|
Accounts payable
|
2,097,761
|
|
2,785,664
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
(691,003)
|
|
280,955
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(920,707)
|
|
(1,010,637)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(1,191,731)
|
|
214,652
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
195,667
|
|
(7,127,778)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(555,954)
|
|
(1,189,655)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(75,196)
|
|
(669,764)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(631,150)
|
|
(1,859,419)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from (repayments of) revolving credit facility
|
(1,943,867)
|
|
2,733,024
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(1,943,867)
|
|
2,733,024
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATION ON CASH
|
340,307
|
|
(215,976)
|
NET CHANGES IN CASH
|
(2,039,043)
|
|
(6,470,149)
|
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
4,558,160
|
|
7,777,241
|
CASH, END OF PERIOD
|
$ 2,519,117
|
|
$ 1,307,092
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
$ (589,676)
|
|
$ (520,370)
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
$ (22,153)
|
|
$ (746,120)
|
Lease liability arising from obtaining a right-of-use asset
|
$ 1,133,514
|
|
$ -
|
Derecognition of lease liability upon early termination
|
$ (1,251,111)
|
|
$ -
|
Acquisition of intangible asset partially through prior period advanced payment
|
$ -
|
|
$ (1,241,664)
Non-GAAP Measures
The following table reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income and Adjusted Operating Margins, as well as GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods presented.
Loss from operations
|
$ (832,338)
|
|
$ (450,362)
|
|
$ (3,441,492)
|
|
$ 955,799
|
Non-recurring IPO-related share-based compensation
|
-
|
|
59,719
|
|
139,344
|
|
238,876
|
Business expansion expense
|
-
|
|
61,770
|
|
123,540
|
|
247,082
|
Adjusted Operating Loss
|
$ (832,338)
|
|
$ (328,873)
|
|
$ (3,178,608)
|
|
$ 1,441,757
|
Revenue
|
$ 30,998,260
|
|
$ 29,370,949
|
|
$ 135,904,413
|
|
$ 121,013,893
|
Adjusted Operating Margins (%)
|
(2.7)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
1.2
|
Loss before income taxes
|
$ (1,579,041)
|
|
$ (321,830)
|
|
$ (4,578,826)
|
|
$ 541,207
|
Non-recurring IPO-related share-based compensation
|
-
|
|
59,719
|
|
139,344
|
|
238,876
|
Business expansion expense
|
-
|
|
61,770
|
|
123,540
|
|
247,082
|
Adjusted loss before income taxes
|
(1,579,041)
|
|
(200,341)
|
|
(4,315,942)
|
|
1,027,165
|
Less: income taxes at 18% rate
|
(284,227)
|
|
(36,061)
|
|
(776,870)
|
|
184,890
|
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders
|
(132,941)
|
|
(186,980)
|
|
(539,944)
|
|
(466,690)
|
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
|
$ (1,161,873)
|
|
$ 22,700
|
|
$ (2,999,128)
|
|
$ 1,308,965
Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have revised the presentation of non-GAAP measures to provide more meaningful insight into the Company's performance. Historical comparative figures have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation format. These changes are intended to better align with how management evaluates results and makes operating decisions. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided to support transparency and comparability.
