Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For July 2025
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
6/30/2025
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
7/31/2025
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$20,045
|
($66)
|
($117)
|
-
|
$19,862
|
Subadvisory
|
14,341
|
(20)
|
(125)
|
(55)
|
14,141
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,386
|
(86)
|
(242)
|
(55)
|
34,003
|
Open-end Funds
|
42,962
|
294
|
(210)
|
(46)
|
43,000
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,588
|
1
|
42
|
(51)
|
11,580
|
Total AUM
|
$88,936
|
$209
|
($410)
|
($152)
|
$88,583
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
