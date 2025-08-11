Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For July 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.6 billion as of July 31, 2025, a decrease of $353 million from assets under management of $88.9 billion at June 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $410 million and distributions of $152 million, partially offset by net inflows of $209 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 7/31/2025 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,045 ($66) ($117) - $19,862 Subadvisory 14,341 (20) (125) (55) 14,141 Total Institutional Accounts 34,386 (86) (242) (55) 34,003 Open-end Funds 42,962 294 (210) (46) 43,000 Closed-end Funds 11,588 1 42 (51) 11,580 Total AUM $88,936 $209 ($410) ($152) $88,583

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

