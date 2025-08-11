Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky Urges Everyone To Call 811 Before Digging



Aug. 11 is National Safe Digging Day, recognizing the importance of having underground utility lines marked prior to digging or excavating

Duke Energy reported damage to underground electric and natural gas lines more than 5,000 times this year Video here : Learn how the 811 process works

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aug. 11 is National Safe Digging Day (also known as 811 Day), and Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky is advising customers and excavators to call 811 at least three business days before beginning any outdoor project that involves digging.

What is 811?

811 Day is an annual initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 811, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.

Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will then send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

Damage data by the numbers:



From January to June 2025, Duke Energy reported damage to more than 5,000 electric and natural gas lines in their service territories (North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana).

More specifically, Duke Energy reported about 290 damages to underground natural gas facilities and 89 damages to its underground electric network in Ohio and Kentucky. In 2024, Duke Energy reported more than 8,870 damages to natural gas and electric lines.

Our view

"Whether you're finishing a summer yard project or starting something new this fall, call 811 before you dig," said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky. "Damaging a utility line can be dangerous and costly, but it's easily prevented by this simple step. Safety and reliability start with contacting 811."

Take action

For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig . To contact the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811 .

For additional information, see our story on illumination .

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 920,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 560,000 customers in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Matt Martin

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DukeEnergyOH_KY

SOURCE Duke Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED