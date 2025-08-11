Chadwick S. Richard, M.D. Now Offering Patients The Hybrid Choicetm Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

Chadwick S. Richard, M.D., an Internal medicine physician from Medical Clinic of Houston, gives patients the option for more time, service and exclusive one-to-one connectivity

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Medical Clinic of Houston (MCH) internal medicine physician Chadwick Richard, M.D., is the latest physician to now offer CCP's Hybrid ChoiceTM, a unique healthcare program that gives patients the option of a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.

Dr. Richard is one of a growing number of physicians affiliated with large medical groups offering a hybrid membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Richard to continue to care for all his patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those patients who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, and the support that comes from having a close doctor/patient relationship.

"I decided to join many of my colleagues at MCH to launch a Concierge Choice program after seeing how well it was working," said Dr. Richard. "Patients are getting the connectivity and support they feel they need, and I get to practice a style of medicine I truly enjoy. It's a wonderful option for my patients."

Specific program benefits include: same-day or next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer duration so patients never feel rushed; the ability to schedule appointments with Dr. Richard each time, rather than another available provider, greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office, convenient email Doctor communication, after hours support via Dr. Richard 's private cell number; enhanced medical advocacy with outside health providers and specialists, and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Medical Clinic of Houston is one of the best medical practices in Houston. They are dedicated to serving the needs of all their patients," said Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Richard and work with him, his patients and the whole team at MCH to help deliver the utmost in healthcare service and support."

Membership in the Hybrid Choice is limited so that Dr. Richard can serve both members and nonmembers. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Chadwick Richard, MD.

Dr. Richard is board certified in Internal Medicine. After graduating from Baylor University, in Waco, Texas in Chemistry with Biochemistry focus, Dr. Richard completed his medical degree with honors at Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, Texas and his residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Presbyterian-Shadyside. With a strong interest in outpatient, preventive care, Dr. Richard focuses on his patients' general well-being, with a special interest in men's health, as well as the management of multiple and complicated diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians TM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 1000 physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit .

