Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2025 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2025 totaled $175.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.7 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of July 31, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $20,253 Global Discovery 1,829 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,917 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,858 Franchise 865 Global Equity Team Global Equity 395 Non-U.S. Growth 14,787 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,058 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,404 Value Income 16 International Value Group International Value 50,036 International Explorer 832 Global Special Situations 31 Global Value Team Global Value 32,636 Select Equity 334 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,073 Credit Team High Income 12,468 Credit Opportunities 328 Floating Rate 89 Custom Credit Solutions 438 Developing World Team Developing World 4,737 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,288 Antero Peak Hedge 273 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,264 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 972 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,169 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,641 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $174,991



1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $121.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

