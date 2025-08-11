Innovative Portfolios Announces The Closure And Liquidation Of Two Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Portfolios, an investment adviser and ETF sponsor, today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Innovative Portfolios

Dividend Performers ETF IPDP 45782C702 Innovative Portfolios

Preferred-Plus ETF IPPP 45782C819



After careful consideration, and at the recommendation of Innovative Portfolios, LLC (the "Adviser"), the Board of Trustees of Listed Funds Trust has approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of the Funds pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation. Each Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders of record on or about August 26, 2025 (the“Liquidation Date”). Shares of the Funds are listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

Effective immediately and continuing through the Liquidation Date, the Funds will liquidate their portfolio assets, increase their cash holdings, and deviate from their stated investment objectives and strategies.

The Funds will no longer accept creation unit orders after the close of business on the business day prior to the Liquidation Date. Trading in shares of the Funds will be halted prior to market open on the Liquidation Date. Prior to this date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance of liquidity in the secondary market. Standard brokerage charges may apply.

Shareholders who remain in the Funds through the Liquidation Date will receive a cash liquidating distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares, including any accrued capital gains and dividends, as of the close of business on the Liquidation Date. This distribution will be treated as payment in exchange for shares and may be taxable. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers for guidance on the potential tax consequences.

Innovative Portfolios will bear all fees and expenses in connection with the liquidation and distribution process, excluding brokerage fees and related transaction costs.

About Innovative Portfolios:

Innovative Portfolios is a SEC registered investment adviser.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, call 800-617-0004 or visit Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. For a complete discussion of the risks associated with each Fund, please refer to the prospectus.

IPDP and IPPP are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: Barb Smith 317-289-8699