J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of its common stock payable on October 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2025. The cash dividend of $0.80 per share represents an increase of approximately 3% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share.

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including the Company's net income, financial position, cash requirements, restrictions in our credit facility and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN' DOTS ice cream, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit .

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.



Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please refer to our public filings for a discussion of certain important factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance," "target," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

