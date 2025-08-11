Heartflow, Inc. Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and Canaccord Genuity acted as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the shares sold in this offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at ... and ... ; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at ... ; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at ... .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Heartflow, Inc.
Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform - including RoadmapTM Analysis, FFRCT Analysis and Plaque Analysis - is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide.
Media Contact
Elliot Levy
...
Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
...
Legal Disclaimer:
