[Latest] Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Trends & Forecast 2024-2031 USA & Japan Market Updates

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

Rapid growth in sustainable aviation fuel driven by environmental goals and tech advances in green jet fuel production.

- DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPTEXAS, WA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market OverviewThe sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is picking up pace as airlines work to cut carbon output and meet tough eco-friendly rules, SAF, produced from renewable resources such as biomass, waste oils, and agricultural residues, offers a cleaner alternative to conventional jet fuel, enabling airlines to lower their carbon footprint and promote sustainability.Market size and growth:The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market was valued at USD 320.8 million in 2022 and is projected to surge to around USD 3,581.0 million by 2030. From 2024 to 2031, the market is anticipated to expand quickly at an average annual growth rate of CAGR of 35.2%.To Download Sample Report:Market Drivers and OpportunitiesKey factors propelling market growth include rising global awareness about climate change, governmental policies promoting green energy, and the aviation sector's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, advancements in fuel production technologies and increasing collaborations between energy providers and airlines create substantial growth opportunities. Growing investments in bio-refineries and innovations in feedstock processing further enhance the SAF market potential.Geographical AnalysisNorth America, particularly the USA, is a leading market driven by strong governmental support, investments in biofuel infrastructure, and airline adoption of SAF.Europe holds a significant share, supported by strict emission regulations and aggressive sustainability goals.Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging due to expanding air travel demand and increasing environmental initiatives.Japan and other advanced nations nearby are pouring significant resources into sustainable aviation fuel studies and trial projects.Key PlayersNesteFulcrum BioEnergyLanzaTechTotalEnergiesGevoSG PrestonVelocys plcNorthwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLCRed Rock BiofuelsPrometheus FuelsThese organizations focus on strategic partnerships, expanding production capacities, and technological innovations to meet growing demand.Market Segmentation:By Type: (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-to-Liquid Fuel, Gas-to-Liquid Fuel)By Aircraft Type: (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing)By Platform; (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))By Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Recent DevelopmentsUSA:2025: A leading energy firm inaugurated a new large-scale bio-refinery capable of producing 100 million gallons of SAF annually, enhancing domestic fuel supply.2024: Several US airlines signed agreements to increase SAF procurement by 50% over the next five years, accelerating fleet decarbonization efforts.Japan:2025: Japan launched a national initiative to boost SAF production using advanced algae-based feedstocks, aiming to become a regional leader in sustainable aviation fuels.2024: A collaboration between a Japanese government agency and private companies established a SAF test flight program demonstrating viability for commercial use.ConclusionThe sustainable aviation fuel market is set for robust growth as the aviation industry intensifies efforts to reduce environmental impact. With strong regulatory support, technological advances, and increasing investments, SAF is poised to play a crucial role in shaping a greener future for air travel worldwide.Fuel Cells For Aircraft MarketFuel Cell MarketRequest 2 days Free Trials with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.