Clean Response Commits To Five-Year Presenting Sponsorship Of Commonbond Communities' Annual Celebration Of Home Gala As Part Of Larger Gift To Framing The Future Campaign

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Response announced today a five-year commitment to serve as the presenting sponsor of CommonBond Communities' Annual Gala, as part of a larger gift to support the organization's Framing the Future campaign. CommonBond Communities is one of the Midwest's largest nonprofit providers of affordable housing, and this commitment supports their campaign, which addresses critical housing challenges throughout the region.

Clean Response has built a trusted partnership with CommonBond Communities, delivering rapid emergency water and fire restoration services across their multifamily properties. When disasters strike, from toilet overflows and burst pipes to smoke damage and condensate line failures, Clean Response responds quickly to restore homes and minimize disruptions to residents' lives.

"At Clean Response, we believe deeply in supporting our community and the critical work that CommonBond Communities is doing to provide stable housing," said Mark Larson, CEO of Clean Response. "The housing challenges facing our neighbors require all of us to work together, and we're proud to play a part in this impactful mission."

CommonBond publicly announced their Framing the Future campaign last fall. Clean Response's contribution will fund CommonBond's efforts to develop affordable housing, provide supportive services (called Advantage Services), and implement solutions to address housing instability.

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Clean Response and for their dedication to our community," said Deidre Schmidt, President and CEO of CommonBond Communities. "Through their generous gift we can provide Advantage Services to more residents, develop and reinvest in affordable housing, and positively impact larger systems changes."

About Clean Response

Clean Response is the Midwest's premier disaster recovery and property restoration company. Committed to restoring lives and property after a loss, Clean Response has proudly served the commercial and multifamily industries for over twenty-five years.

About CommonBond Communities

CommonBond Communities believes a home is the foundation for everything in life. Our mission is to build stable homes, strong futures, and vibrant communities. CommonBond has been building and sustaining homes with services for families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities since 1971.

SOURCE Clean Response

