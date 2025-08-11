V2X Advances National Security Growth With Strategic Acquisition



Accelerates growth strategy with access to new opportunities in the Intelligence Community



Provides specialized data engineering, intel mission support and cyber solutions



Brings highly skilled talent supporting critical national security missions

Enhances ability to deliver improved mission solutions across all domains

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX ), announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a specialized data engineering, intel mission support and cyber solutions business serving the Intelligence Community. This move brings access to new channels, capabilities, and further strengthens V2X's position within the national security space, expanding its solutions to support mission-critical operations in the cyber domain.

The acquisition advances V2X's strategic growth objectives and further extends its reach beyond traditional defense markets, enabling the company to pursue a greater share of the National Intelligence Program budget and related opportunities.

"I am thrilled to welcome approximately 70 highly skilled professionals to the V2X family," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "This acquisition marks an important milestone in V2X's evolution, adding complementary capabilities, opening doors to new customers, and delivering solutions that accelerate our growth strategy."

"It also demonstrates how we are transforming V2X into a leader in data-enabled mission solutions. Expanding our presence in the Intelligence Community reinforces our commitment to national security, innovation, and delivering greater value to our customers and shareholders."

The transaction is valued at approximately $24 million net of estimated tax benefits and will be integrated into V2X's national security portfolio in the coming months. Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor to the seller.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

