Gopro Announces Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revenue was $153 million Gross Margin Improved to 36.0% from 30.7% Year-over-Year SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro , Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO ) announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at . "The initiatives we undertook in 2024 to reduce operating expenses and improve gross margin are beginning to deliver meaningful results. In Q2 2025, year-over-year, we improved gross margin to 36.0%, up from 30.7%, reduced operating expenses 32% and improved adjusted EBITDA 83%," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "Our Q2 results reflect consistent operational execution and efficiency, and we're excited to launch a broader, more diversified suite of hardware and software products in the second half of 2025, which we believe will restore revenue growth and profitability to our business starting in Q4 2025," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. Q2 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $153 million, down 18% year-over-year.

Sell-through was approximately 500,000 camera units, down 23% year-over-year.

Subscription and service revenue was flat year-over-year at $26 million. GoPro subscriber count ended Q2 at 2.45 million, down 3% year-over-year.

Revenue from the retail channel was $111 million, or 73% of total revenue and down 19% year-over-year. GoPro revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $41 million, or 27% of total revenue and down 16% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 35.8% compared to 30.5% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.0% compared to 30.7% in the prior year quarter.

GAAP net loss was $16 million, or a $(0.10) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $48 million or $(0.31) loss per share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss was $12 million, or a $(0.08) loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $36 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $6 million compared to negative $33 million in the prior year period, an 83% improvement year-over-year. Recent Business Highlights

GoPro closed a second lien credit facility of $50 million. As part of the agreement, GoPro issued an aggregate of 11.1 million warrants to purchase shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $1.25.

A United States Administrative Law Judge with the International Trade Commission issued an initial determination that one of our China-based competitors, Insta360, violated federal law by importing and selling products that infringe on a patent covering GoPro's iconic HERO camera design in the U.S. A final determination will be issued on or before November 10, 2025.

GoPro announced a new opt-in AI Training program that enables U.S. subscribers to voluntarily make their user-generated content available for GoPro to license to leading technology companies seeking diverse, real-world footage to enhance the performance and accuracy of their AI models. The GoPro subscriber community's vast data lake, containing more than 450 petabytes of cloud-based, high-quality video content, which translates into more than 13 million hours of video, represents a valuable opportunity for AI developers to train their models with a rich and varied dataset.

GoPro launched HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition, a special edition of our flagship HERO13 Black camera bundled in-box with our Ultra Wide Lens Mod pre-installed on the camera, making it simple to capture low-distortion, incredibly wide-angle 177-degree perspectives that make you feel like you're fully immersed in the moment.

GoPro added two easy and powerful 360 editing tools to the GoPro App, MotionFrame and POV, offering a simple way to review, capture and share traditional fixed-frame videos and photos from 360 footage.

GoPro introduced a limited-edition Forest Green colorway of HERO13 Black, offering a bold, nature-inspired aesthetic designed to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. GoPro refreshed its Board of Directors with the addition of three seasoned executives. Results Summary:



Three months ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

% Change Revenue $ 152,643

$ 186,224

(18.0) % Gross margin









GAAP 35.8 %

30.5 %

530 bps Non-GAAP 36.0 %

30.7 %

530 bps Operating loss









GAAP $ (14,007)

$ (46,509)

(69.9) % Non-GAAP $ (8,480)

$ (35,413)

(76.1) % Net loss









GAAP $ (16,422)

$ (47,821)

(65.7) % Non-GAAP $ (11,957)

$ (36,179)

(67.0) % Diluted net loss per share









GAAP $ (0.10)

$ (0.31)

(67.7) % Non-GAAP $ (0.08)

$ (0.24)

(66.7) % Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,690)

$ (33,426)

(83.0) %

Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at . Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 833-470-1428 (US) or +1 404-975-4839 (International) and enter access code 363381, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at . A recording of the webcast will be available on GoPro's website, , from approximately two hours after the call through November 9, 2025.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO )

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page . For more information, visit GoPro .

Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , YouTube , and GoPro's blog, The Current . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

GoPro's Use of Social Media

GoPro announces material financial information using the Company's investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. GoPro may also use social media channels to communicate about the Company, its brand and other matters; these communications could be deemed material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review posts on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , YouTube , and GoPro's investor relations website and blog, The Current .

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, gain on insurance proceeds, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on the sale and license of intellectual property, goodwill impairment charges, and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting, and analyzing gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. A reconciliation of preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding our expectations for profitability, improved gross margin, revenue growth, subscription growth, and reduced operating expenses; hardware and software product launch, product diversification and statements related to the Company's new opt-in AI learning program, revenue opportunities for participants and the Company, licensing of user-generated content. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the inability to achieve our revenue growth or profitability in the future, and if revenue growth or profitability is achieved, the inability to sustain it; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations which may negatively effect on our business and supply chain expenses; the fact that our goal to grow revenue and be profitable relies upon our ability to manage expenses and grow sales from our direct-to-consumer business, our retail partners, and distributors; our ability to acquire and retain subscribers; our reliance on third-party suppliers, some of which are sole-source suppliers, to provide services and components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times or other service disruptions that may lead to increased costs due to the effects of global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations; our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand and protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, which may result in our financial performance suffering; the fact that our profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk we are able to reduce our operating expenses; the fact that we rely on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that we may not successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability if there are delays or issues in our product launches; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; the impact of competition on our market share, revenue and profitability; the fact that we may experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal proceedings; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) ‌

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 152,643

$ 186,224

$ 286,951

$ 341,693 Cost of revenue 97,980

129,514

189,139

231,945 Gross profit 54,663

56,710

97,812

109,748 ‌













Operating expenses:













Research and development 30,503

46,932

60,060

91,544 Sales and marketing 25,275

41,353

48,533

76,499 General and administrative 12,892

14,934

29,834

29,627 Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Total operating expenses 68,670

103,219

157,027

197,670 Operating loss (14,007)

(46,509)

(59,215)

(87,922) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (1,436)

(790)

(2,233)

(1,464) Other income, net 330

811

1,278

2,019 Total other income (expense), net (1,106)

21

(955)

555 Loss before income taxes (15,113)

(46,488)

(60,170)

(87,367) Income tax expense 1,309

1,333

2,961

299,542 Net loss $ (16,422)

$ (47,821)

$ (63,131)

$ (386,909) ‌













Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.10)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.40)

$ (2.55) ‌













Shares used to compute basic and diluted net

loss per share 157,843

152,502

157,144

151,796

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) ‌ (in thousands) June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,571

$ 102,811 Accounts receivable, net 83,481

85,944 Inventory 84,482

120,716 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,934

29,774 Total current assets 255,468

339,245 Property and equipment, net 7,791

8,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,250

14,403 Goodwill 133,751

152,351 Other long-term assets 28,730

28,983 Total assets $ 438,990

$ 543,678 ‌





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 61,132

$ 85,936 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,914

110,769 Short-term operating lease liabilities 11,242

10,936 Deferred revenue 52,305

55,418 Short-term debt 98,518

93,208 Total current liabilities 309,111

356,267 Long-term taxes payable 15,041

11,621 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,912

18,067 Other long-term liabilities 3,011

6,034 Total liabilities 341,075

391,989 ‌





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,035,884

1,026,527 Treasury stock, at cost (193,231)

(193,231) Accumulated deficit (744,738)

(681,607) Total stockholders' equity 97,915

151,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 438,990

$ 543,678

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) ‌

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (16,422)

$ (47,821)

$ (63,131)

$ (386,909) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided

by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,698

1,559

3,416

2,884 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,368

(2,693)

1,153

(1,611) Stock-based compensation 5,116

7,791

10,486

16,561 Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Deferred income taxes, net (233)

(65)

(130)

296,710 Impairment of right-of-use assets -

3,276

-

3,276 Other 178

453

284

1,104 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 17,047

38,105

(19,112)

(29,813) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,752

605

(48,434)

(97,798) ‌













Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (478)

(716)

(1,783)

(1,680) Maturities of marketable securities -

-

-

24,000 Acquisition, net of cash acquired -

-

-

(12,308) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (478)

(716)

(1,783)

10,012 ‌













Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock -

1

374

1,380 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity

awards (121)

(203)

(624)

(2,180) Proceeds from borrowings -

-

25,000

- Repayment of debt (20,000)

-

(20,000)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20,121)

(202)

4,750

(800) ‌













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents 784

(309)

1,227

(1,086) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11,063)

(622)

(44,240)

(89,672) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 69,634

133,658

102,811

222,708 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,571

$ 133,036

$ 58,571

$ 133,036

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:



the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:



adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense (benefit), which may change cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), which may reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, manufacturing consolidation charges, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under ASC 842, Leases. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of non-GAAP net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on insurance proceeds because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains vary;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes any gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes goodwill impairment charges as they do not reflect ongoing operating results in the period and hinders our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and can contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and/or license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments which reflect the current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments;

GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share includes the dilutive, tax effected cash interest expense associated with our 2025 Notes in periods of net income, as if converted at the beginning of the period; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) ‌ Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below: ‌

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (16,422)

$ (47,821)

$ (63,131)

$ (386,909) Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 240

339

488

754 Research and development 2,681

4,016

5,501

8,281 Sales and marketing 935

1,545

1,817

3,289 General and administrative 1,260

1,891

2,680

4,237 Total stock-based compensation 5,116

7,791

10,486

16,561 ‌













Acquisition-related costs:













Research and development 469

469

938

625 General and administrative -

100

3

781 Total acquisition-related costs 469

569

941

1,406 ‌













Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue (19)

137

(32)

137 Research and development (611)

1,396

(20)

2,262 Sales and marketing (64)

831

321

1,298 General and administrative 636

372

1,779

949 Total restructuring and other costs (58)

2,736

2,048

4,646 ‌













Gain on insurance recovery -

-

(424)

- Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Income tax adjustments (1,062)

546

79

8,760 Non-GAAP net loss $ (11,957)

$ (36,179)

$ (31,401)

$ (355,536) ‌













GAAP and non-GAAP shares for diluted net loss

per share 157,843

152,502

157,144

151,796















GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.10)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.40)

$ (2.55) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.20)

$ (2.34) ‌

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 35.8 %

30.5 %

34.1 %

32.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.2

0.2

0.1

0.2 Restructuring and other costs -

-

-

0.1 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 36.0 %

30.7 %

34.2 %

32.4 % ‌













GAAP operating expenses $ 68,670

$ 103,219

$ 157,027

$ 197,670 Stock-based compensation (4,876)

(7,452)

(9,998)

(15,807) Acquisition-related costs (469)

(569)

(941)

(1,406) Restructuring and other costs 39

(2,599)

(2,080)

(4,509) Goodwill impairment -

-

(18,600)

- Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 63,364

$ 92,599

$ 125,408

$ 175,948 ‌













GAAP operating loss $ (14,007)

$ (46,509)

$ (59,215)

$ (87,922) Stock-based compensation 5,116

7,791

10,486

16,561 Acquisition-related costs 469

569

941

1,406 Restructuring and other costs (58)

2,736

2,048

4,646 Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Non-GAAP operating loss $ (8,480)

$ (35,413)

$ (27,140)

$ (65,309) ‌

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (16,422)

$ (47,821)

$ (63,131)

$ (386,909) Income tax expense 1,309

1,333

2,961

299,542 Interest expense (income), net 916

(226)

1,164

(1,515) Depreciation and amortization 1,698

1,559

3,416

2,884 POP display amortization 1,751

1,202

3,483

2,064 Stock-based compensation 5,116

7,791

10,486

16,561 Gain on insurance recovery -

-

(424)

- Goodwill impairment -

-

18,600

- Restructuring and other costs (58)

2,736

2,048

4,646 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,690)

$ (33,426)

$ (21,397)

$ (62,727)

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED