Fibrogen Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update



Total consideration for the sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca now expected to be approximately $210 million, a $50 million increase from initial guidance



Net cash held in China at closing now estimated to be approximately $125 million Transaction expected to close in 3Q 2025

Upon close of sale of FibroGen China, cash runway extended into 2028



Initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246, a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), expected in 3Q 2025



Reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on important design elements for a pivotal Phase 3 trial for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and high red blood cell (RBC) transfusion burden



Topline results from the investigator-sponsored study of FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC expected in 4Q 2025



“In the second quarter, we continued to make steadfast progress in advancing our clinical pipeline. Trial initiation activities for the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246 are progressing, and we expect to start the trial in the third quarter of 2025,” said Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen.“We are also excited about reaching agreement with the FDA to advance roxadustat towards a pivotal Phase 3 trial in LR-MDS in patients with high transfusion burden, an area with high unmet need. We are working diligently towards finalizing the Phase 3 trial protocol and plan to submit to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025. Concurrently, we will be exploring options for either internal development or partnership opportunities. With the expected close of the FibroGen China sale in the near term, extending our cash runway into 2028, we are strongly positioned to bring significant value for both patients and shareholders.”

Recent Developments and Key Highlights of Second Quarter 2025:





Sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca now expected to be for a total consideration of approximately $210 million, representing an enterprise value of $85 million plus estimated net cash held in China at closing of approximately $125 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.



Upon closing, FibroGen will repay its term loan to Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, further simplifying the Company's capital structure.

FibroGen maintains its rights to roxadustat in the U.S. and in all markets outside of China, South Korea, and those licensed to Astellas.

Appointed Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D. to the Board of Directors. Had a positive Type-C meeting with the FDA in July 2025, where the Company reached agreement with the FDA on important design elements for a pivotal Phase 3 trial for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with LR-MDS and high transfusion burden.



Upcoming Milestones:

FG-3246 (CD46 Targeting ADC) and FG-3180 (CD46 Targeting PET Imaging Agent)



Trial initiation activities for the Phase 2 monotherapy dose optimization study of FG-3246 in mCRPC remain ongoing, with an expected trial start in the third quarter of 2025 upon the close of the sale of FibroGen China. The trial will also assess the diagnostic performance of FG-3180 to determine the potential correlation between CD46 expression and response to FG-3246. Topline results from the investigator-sponsored Phase 1b/2 study, conducted by UCSF, of FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. The results will include data on FG-3180.

Roxadustat

FibroGen intends to file the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial protocol for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with LR-MDS and high transfusion burden in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Financial:



Total revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, as compared to $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $13.7 million, or $3.38 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.1 million, or $11.79 net loss per basic and diluted share, one year ago.

On June 30, 2025, FibroGen reported $23.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable in the U.S. and $142.1 million in total consolidated cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable. Upon closing of the announced sale of FibroGen China, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund our operating plans into 2028.

About FG-3246

FG-3246 (FOR46) is a potential first-in-class fully human antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), exclusively in-licensed from Fortis Therapeutics, and is being developed by FibroGen for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and potentially other tumor types. FG-3246 binds to an epitope of CD46, a cell receptor target, that induces internalization upon antibody binding, is present at high levels in prostate cancer and other tumor types and demonstrates very limited expression in most normal tissues. FG-3246 is comprised of an anti-CD46 antibody, YS5, linked to the anti-mitotic agent, MMAE, which is a clinically and commercially validated ADC payload. FG-3246 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in both preclinical and clinical studies.

FG-3246 is currently in an ongoing Phase 1b/2 study being conducted at UCSF as an investigator-sponsored trial to evaluate FG-3246 in combination with enzalutamide. An additional investigator-sponsored radiopharmaceutical marker trial using a zirconium-89 positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for CD46 that utilizes the YS5 antibody is also underway at UCSF. The initiation of the Phase 2 monotherapy dose optimization trial for FG-3246 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. FG-3246 is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted by the China Health Authority.

Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). FibroGen has the sole rights to roxadustat in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and in all markets not held by AstraZeneca or licensed to Astellas. Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit .

