TELA Bio Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Delivered revenue of $20.2 million in the second quarter 2025, representing growth of 26% over the prior year period and sequential growth of 9% over the first quarter of 2025;

Increased demand for OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products during the second quarter, resulting in year-over-year revenue increase for each product of approximately 12% and 53%, respectively;

Appointed Jeffrey Blizard as President, effective June 2025, to strengthen commercial leadership and drive consistent performance in sales execution as the Company enters its next phase of growth;

Announced European commercial launch of OviTex Inguinal for robotic and laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair, marking a continued expansion of the Company's European footprint; and Reiterated full year 2025 revenue guidance of $85.0 million to $88.0 million, representing 23% to 27% year-over-year growth.



“We are at a pivotal inflection point for TELA, having built an exceptional foundation with an innovative product portfolio, compelling clinical data, and a refined approach to our sales force in the field,” said Antony Koblish, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio.“With the addition of Jeff Blizard, we have brought world-class leadership to our commercial team, with a track record of driving significant revenue growth. Under Jeff's leadership, we are optimizing our existing talent through enhanced territory management and strategic resource allocation, while investing in medical education and market access capabilities that empower surgeons and patients and create an ecosystem to foster sustainable growth. Our entire team is energized by the transformative opportunities ahead, and I remain incredibly excited about the future of this organization."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in unit sales, primarily attributable to the addition of new customers, growing international sales, and the U.S. launch of a new, larger-sized OviTex PRS configuration. This growth was partially offset by a decrease in average selling prices for our hernia products caused by product mix as the share of smaller-sized units increased following the introduction of robotically compatible OviTex IHR and our increased focus on growing market share in high-volume minimally invasive and robotic procedures. In addition, we experienced normalized procedural volumes during the second quarter of 2025, as opposed to the second quarter of 2024, where multiple cybersecurity events substantially reduced surgeries at certain customer facilities.

Gross profit was $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, or 69.8% of revenue, compared to $11.1 million, or 68.8% of revenue, in the same period in 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a lower charge for excess and obsolete inventory as a percentage of revenue.

Operating expenses were $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $22.6 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was due to higher commission costs on an increased revenue base, higher study and outside development costs, and increased professional fees, which were partially offset due to lower compensation and benefits from a lower headcount resulting from efficiency efforts.

Loss from operations was $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a loss from operations of $11.6 million in the same period in 2024.

Net loss was $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million in the same period in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2025, totaled $35.0 million.

2025 Financial Guidance Reiterated

Full year 2025 revenue is projected to range from $85.0 million to $88.0 million, representing growth of 23% to 27% over full year 2024.



