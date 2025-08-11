ACV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
| ACV AUCTIONS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Marketplace and service revenue
|$
|175,995
|$
|144,126
|$
|341,932
|$
|273,940
|Customer assurance revenue
|17,708
|16,498
|34,468
|32,373
|Total revenue
|193,703
|160,624
|376,400
|306,313
|Operating expenses:
|Marketplace and service cost of revenue (excluding depreciation & amortization)
|74,319
|64,253
|143,721
|119,946
|Customer assurance cost of revenue (excluding depreciation & amortization)
|16,909
|14,558
|30,886
|27,372
|Operations and technology
|45,801
|39,694
|89,991
|77,763
|Selling, general, and administrative
|52,972
|51,912
|111,990
|105,765
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,897
|8,848
|21,438
|16,635
|Total operating expenses
|200,898
|179,265
|398,026
|347,481
|Loss from operations
|(7,195
|)
|(18,641
|)
|(21,626
|)
|(41,168
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|2,152
|2,329
|4,041
|5,360
|Interest expense
|(2,286
|)
|(606
|)
|(4,196
|)
|(1,141
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(134
|)
|1,723
|(155
|)
|4,219
|Loss before income taxes
|(7,329
|)
|(16,918
|)
|(21,781
|)
|(36,949
|)
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|(31
|)
|145
|334
|585
|Net loss
|$
|(7,298
|)
|$
|(17,063
|)
|$
|(22,115
|)
|$
|(37,534
|)
|Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted
|170,472
|164,384
|169,415
|163,637
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
| ACV AUCTIONS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|258,365
|$
|224,065
|Marketable securities
|46,368
|46,036
|Trade receivables (net of allowance of $4,368 and $6,372)
|209,880
|168,770
|Finance receivables (net of allowance of $5,097 and $4,191)
|207,068
|139,045
|Other current assets
|16,254
|15,281
|Total current assets
|737,935
|593,197
|Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $5,804 and $5,227)
|10,135
|7,625
|Goodwill
|183,676
|180,478
|Acquired intangible assets (net of amortization of $34,998 and $28,972)
|86,206
|90,816
|Capitalized software (net of amortization of $52,842 and $38,499)
|75,648
|68,571
|Other assets
|44,673
|43,462
|Total assets
|$
|1,138,273
|$
|984,149
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|430,646
|$
|345,605
|Accrued payroll
|12,100
|16,725
|Accrued other liabilities
|19,912
|18,836
|Total current liabilities
|462,658
|381,166
|Long-term debt
|186,500
|123,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|40,332
|39,979
|Total liabilities
|689,490
|544,145
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock
|-
|-
|Common Stock
|172
|168
|Common Stock - Class B
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|971,390
|944,891
|Accumulated deficit
|(524,430
|)
|(502,315
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,651
|(2,740
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|448,783
|440,004
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,138,273
|$
|984,149
| ACV AUCTIONS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(22,115
|)
|$
|(37,534
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|21,449
|16,682
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
|32,028
|29,794
|Provision for bad debt
|3,111
|5,055
|Other non-cash, net
|2,266
|119
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchases of businesses:
|Trade receivables
|(41,714
|)
|(19,158
|)
|Other operating assets
|(1,059
|)
|3,036
|Accounts payable
|85,423
|37,641
|Other operating liabilities
|950
|11,856
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|80,339
|47,491
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Net increase in finance receivables
|(71,564
|)
|(1,851
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(4,205
|)
|(2,872
|)
|Capitalization of software costs
|(17,932
|)
|(14,855
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(24,833
|)
|(21,607
|)
|Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities
|24,888
|69,699
|Sales of marketable securities
|-
|122,698
|Acquisition of businesses (net of cash acquired)
|-
|(155,209
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(93,646
|)
|(3,997
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from long term debt
|220,000
|340,000
|Payments towards long term debt
|(156,500
|)
|(345,000
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(1,457
|)
|(1,702
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|531
|6,812
|Payment of RSU tax withholdings in exchange for common shares surrendered by RSU holders
|(17,636
|)
|(13,110
|)
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|2,534
|1,998
|Other financing activities
|(74
|)
|(23
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|47,398
|(11,025
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|209
|(68
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|34,300
|32,401
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|224,065
|182,571
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|258,365
|$
|214,972
The following table presents a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,298
|)
|$
|(17,063
|)
|$
|(22,115
|)
|$
|(37,534
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|15,454
|14,965
|32,028
|29,794
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,591
|3,013
|5,364
|5,226
|Amortization of capitalized stock based compensation
|1,504
|980
|2,967
|1,908
|Acquisition-related costs
|-
|1,187
|403
|3,306
|Litigation-related costs (1)
|-
|-
|1,100
|1,553
|Other
|-
|145
|-
|189
|Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|12,251
|$
|3,227
|$
|19,747
|$
|4,442
|(1) Litigation-related costs are related to an anti-competition case which we do not consider to be representative of our underlying operating performance
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,298
|)
|$
|(17,063
|)
|$
|(22,115
|)
|$
|(37,534
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,904
|8,880
|21,450
|16,682
|Stock-based compensation
|15,454
|14,965
|32,028
|29,794
|Interest expense (income)
|134
|(1,723
|)
|155
|(4,219
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(31
|)
|145
|334
|585
|Acquisition-related costs
|-
|1,187
|403
|3,306
|Litigation-related costs (1)
|-
|-
|1,100
|1,553
|Other
|(586
|)
|687
|(870
|)
|1,180
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|18,577
|$
|7,078
|$
|32,485
|$
|11,347
|(1) Litigation-related costs are related to an anti-competition case which we do not consider to be representative of our underlying operating performance
The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total operating expenses (excluding cost of revenue) to GAAP total operating expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total operating expenses
|$
|200,898
|$
|179,265
|$
|398,026
|$
|347,481
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Marketplace and service cost of revenue (excluding depreciation & amortization)
|74,319
|64,253
|143,721
|119,946
|Customer assurance cost of revenue (excluding depreciation & amortization)
|16,909
|14,558
|30,886
|27,372
|Stock-based compensation
|15,173
|14,759
|31,442
|29,339
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,591
|3,013
|5,364
|5,226
|Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation
|1,504
|980
|2,967
|1,908
|Acquisition-related costs
|-
|1,187
|403
|3,307
|Other
|-
|145
|1,100
|1,743
|Non-GAAP Total operating expenses (excluding cost of revenue)
|$
|90,402
|$
|80,370
|$
|182,143
|$
|158,640
The following table presents a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented (in millions):
|Three months ended September 30, 2025
|Year ended December 31, 2025
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) to net income (loss) guidance Reconciliation
|Net income (loss)
|($13) - ($11)
|($51) - ($47)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|$19
|$70
|Intangible amortization
|$3
|$11
|Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation
|$2
|$6
|Other
|-
|$2
|Non-GAAP net income
|$11 - $13
|$38 - $42
