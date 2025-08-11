Main Street Financial Services, Corp. Announces Opening Of Full-Service Branch In St. Clairsville, Ohio
This new office marks Main Street Bank's first branch in Belmont County. The St. Clairsville location will provide a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services, as well as convenient online and mobile banking options tailored to customer preferences.
“We are excited for the opportunity to grow in St. Clairsville and the surrounding communities while also expanding our presence into Belmont County,” said Mark Witmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Bank.“We are here to serve the many small to mid-size businesses seeking a community bank that delivers personalized attention, competitive pricing, and local decision-making.”
To celebrate the occasion, a grand opening event will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The celebration will include complimentary lunch items, fun giveaways, and prize drawings. Local Chamber of Commerce members, bank leadership, and community representatives are expected to attend.
Market Development Manager Matt Porter will lead the branch, serving both personal and business banking customers.
Lobby and Drive-Thru Hours:
- Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Main Street Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Main Street Financial Services, Corp., operating twenty full-service banking locations throughout north central Ohio and West Virginia.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, competitive conditions, changes in the demand for financial services, asset quality, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Contact:
Mark Witmer
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(330) 264-5767
Legal Disclaimer:
