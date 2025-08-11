Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,924
|$
|5,860
|Accounts receivable
|5,717
|5,560
|Other receivables
|-
|1,809
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,851
|2,513
|Total current assets
|23,492
|15,742
|Media library, net
|39,142
|38,987
|Operating right-of-use asset, net
|5,026
|5,454
|Property and equipment, net
|25,862
|26,883
|Technology license, net
|15,146
|15,550
|Investments and other assets, net
|6,370
|6,658
|Goodwill
|31,943
|31,943
|Total assets
|$
|146,981
|$
|141,217
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,679
|$
|12,435
|Accrued and other liabilities
|2,101
|3,491
|Long-term debt, current portion
|5,719
|5,801
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|869
|839
|Deferred revenue
|21,069
|19,268
|Total current liabilities
|43,437
|41,834
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|4,427
|4,869
|Deferred taxes, net
|526
|501
|Total liabilities
|48,390
|47,204
|Shareholder's equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 19,704,103 and 18,066,942 shares issued, 19,639,116 and 18,001,955 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,944
|171,100
|Accumulated deficit
|(93,243
|)
|(90,428
|)
|Total Gaia, Inc. shareholders' equity
|85,704
|80,675
|Noncontrolling interests
|12,887
|13,133
|Total equity
|98,591
|94,013
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|146,981
|$
|141,217
GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|24,632
|$
|21,856
|$
|48,472
|$
|43,169
|Cost of revenues
|3,285
|3,385
|6,220
|6,518
|Gross profit
|21,347
|18,471
|42,252
|36,651
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling and operating
|20,634
|18,476
|40,656
|35,881
|Corporate, general and administration
|2,909
|1,988
|4,806
|3,617
|Total operating expenses
|23,543
|20,464
|45,462
|39,498
|Loss from operations
|(2,196
|)
|(1,993
|)
|(3,210
|)
|(2,847
|)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|124
|(144
|)
|(12
|)
|(252
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,072
|)
|(2,137
|)
|(3,222
|)
|(3,099
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|1
|-
|49
|-
|Loss from continuing operations
|(2,073
|)
|(2,137
|)
|(3,271
|)
|(3,099
|)
|Income from discontinued operations
|26
|(26
|)
|5
|(35
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,047
|)
|$
|(2,163
|)
|$
|(3,266
|)
|$
|(3,134
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(246
|)
|30
|$
|(451
|)
|$
|104
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(1,801
|)
|$
|(2,193
|)
|$
|(2,815
|)
|$
|(3,238
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|Continuing operations (attributable to common shareholders)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted
|Continuing operations (attributable to common shareholders)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|2,284
|$
|(2,081
|)
|$
|3,582
|$
|3,855
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,404
|)
|(11,447
|)
|(2,434
|)
|(12,520
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(46
|)
|6,388
|6,916
|6,358
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|834
|$
|(7,140
|)
|$
|8,064
|$
|(2,307
|)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|2,284
|$
|(2,081
|)
|$
|3,582
|$
|3,855
|Cash paid for interest
|81
|154
|218
|262
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,404
|)
|(11,447
|)
|(2,434
|)
|(12,520
|)
|Change in cash from non-core business activities
|683
|14,096
|974
|10,101
|Free cash flow
|$
|1,644
|$
|722
|$
|2,340
|$
|1,698
