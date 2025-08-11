Taboola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event : Oppenheimer Annual Tech, Internet & Comms Conference

Date: August 12, 2025

Fireside Chat: 1:15 p.m. ET

Event : Citi Global Tech, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: September 3, 2025

Fireside Chat: 3:30 p.m. ET

Event : Benchmark Annual Tech, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: September 4, 2025

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola's investor relations website at investors.taboola.com .

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contacts:

Jessica Kourakos

Aadam Anwar

...

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

...