Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taboola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-08-11 04:16:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event : Oppenheimer Annual Tech, Internet & Comms Conference
Date: August 12, 2025
Fireside Chat: 1:15 p.m. ET

Event : Citi Global Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: September 3, 2025
Fireside Chat: 3:30 p.m. ET

Event : Benchmark Annual Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: September 4, 2025

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola's investor relations website at investors.taboola.com .

About Taboola
Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contacts:
Jessica Kourakos
Aadam Anwar
...

Press Contact:
Dave Struzzi
...


