Pubmatic Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|90,476
|$
|100,452
|Marketable securities
|27,089
|40,135
|Accounts receivable, net
|383,403
|424,814
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,994
|10,145
|Total current assets
|512,962
|575,546
|Property, equipment and software, net
|51,584
|58,522
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|41,888
|44,402
|Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
|3,494
|4,284
|Goodwill
|29,577
|29,577
|Deferred tax assets
|33,889
|24,864
|Other assets, non-current
|1,826
|2,324
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|675,220
|$
|739,519
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|361,369
|$
|386,602
|Accrued liabilities
|20,983
|26,365
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|6,391
|5,843
|Total current liabilities
|388,743
|418,810
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|38,857
|39,538
|Other liabilities, non-current
|4,336
|3,908
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|431,936
|462,256
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|6
|6
|Treasury stock
|(190,687
|)
|(146,796
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|299,113
|275,304
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|161
|(636
|)
|Retained earnings
|134,691
|149,385
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|243,284
|277,263
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|675,220
|$
|739,519
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|71,095
|$
|67,267
|$
|134,920
|$
|133,968
|Cost of revenue(1)
|26,612
|25,160
|52,200
|50,584
|Gross profit
|44,483
|42,107
|82,720
|83,384
|Operating expenses:(1)
|Technology and development
|9,116
|8,659
|17,888
|16,619
|Sales and marketing
|25,200
|23,095
|51,999
|47,910
|General and administrative
|15,628
|14,338
|30,197
|28,365
|Total operating expenses
|49,944
|46,092
|100,084
|92,894
|Operating loss
|(5,461
|)
|(3,985
|)
|(17,364
|)
|(9,510
|)
|Interest income
|1,379
|2,340
|2,972
|4,904
|Other income (expense), net
|(1,988
|)
|4,028
|(3,002
|)
|4,286
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(6,070
|)
|2,383
|(17,394
|)
|(320
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(862
|)
|412
|(2,700
|)
|163
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,208
|)
|$
|1,971
|$
|(14,694
|)
|$
|(483
|)
|Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B stock
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|47,185
|49,780
|47,763
|49,910
|Diluted
|47,185
|55,577
|47,763
|49,910
(1)Stock-based compensation expense includes the following:
| STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|474
|$
|494
|$
|948
|$
|931
|Technology and development
|1,628
|1,644
|3,213
|3,085
|Sales and marketing
|3,465
|3,472
|6,928
|6,710
|General and administrative
|4,234
|4,089
|8,410
|8,084
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|9,801
|$
|9,699
|$
|19,499
|$
|18,810
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(14,694
|)
|$
|(483
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|23,537
|22,548
|Stock-based compensation
|19,499
|18,810
|Deferred income taxes
|(9,024
|)
|(8,732
|)
|Accretion of discount on marketable securities
|(819
|)
|(2,460
|)
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|3,710
|3,475
|Other
|(278
|)
|1
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|41,412
|23,881
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(340
|)
|(3,397
|)
|Accounts payable
|(25,865
|)
|(14,768
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(5,559
|)
|56
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,328
|)
|(2,970
|)
|Other liabilities, non-current
|275
|277
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|30,526
|36,238
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,781
|)
|(1,537
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(11,180
|)
|(11,526
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(26,026
|)
|(96,565
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|39,859
|103,758
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(128
|)
|(5,870
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payment of business combination indemnification claims holdback
|-
|(2,148
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan
|1,357
|1,451
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,174
|1,274
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(70
|)
|(65
|)
|Payments to acquire treasury stock
|(43,649
|)
|(35,868
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(41,188
|)
|(35,356
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(10,790
|)
|(4,988
|)
|Effect of foreign currency on cash
|814
|-
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period
|100,452
|78,509
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period
|$
|90,476
|$
|73,521
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of net income (loss):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,208
|)
|$
|1,971
|$
|(14,694
|)
|$
|(483
|)
|Add back (deduct):
|Stock-based compensation
|9,801
|9,699
|19,499
|18,810
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,861
|11,336
|23,537
|22,548
|Interest income
|(1,379
|)
|(2,340
|)
|(2,972
|)
|(4,904
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(862
|)
|412
|(2,700
|)
|163
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|14,213
|$
|21,078
|$
|22,670
|$
|36,134
|Revenue
|$
|71,095
|$
|67,267
|$
|134,920
|$
|133,968
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|20
|%
|31
|%
|17
|%
|27
|%
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,208
|)
|$
|1,971
|$
|(14,694
|)
|$
|(483
|)
|Add back (deduct):
|Stock-based compensation
|9,801
|9,699
|19,499
|18,810
|Adjustment for income taxes
|(2,068
|)
|(1,999
|)
|(4,123
|)
|(3,885
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|2,525
|$
|9,671
|$
|682
|$
|14,442
|GAAP diluted EPS
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.26
|GAAP weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|47,185
|55,577
|47,763
|49,910
|Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|50,539
|55,577
|51,498
|55,291
Reported GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and the six months ended both June 30, 2025 and 2024, were calculated using basic share count. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and the six months ended both June 30, 2025 and 2024, were calculated using diluted share count which includes approximately 3 million, 4 million, and 5 million shares, respectively, of dilutive securities related to employee stock awards. Reported GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was calculated using diluted share count which includes approximately 6 million shares of dilutive securities related to employee stock awards.
| SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
COMPUTATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|14,905
|$
|11,944
|$
|30,526
|$
|36,238
|Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,340
|)
|(736
|)
|(2,781
|)
|(1,537
|)
|Less: Capitalized software development costs
|(4,300
|)
|(4,295
|)
|(11,180
|)
|(11,526
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|9,265
|$
|6,913
|$
|16,565
|$
|23,175
1 Net dollar-based retention is calculated by starting with the revenue from publishers in the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024 (Prior Period Revenue). We then calculate the revenue from these same publishers in the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025 (Current Period Revenue). Current Period Revenue includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition, but excludes revenue from new publishers. Our net dollar-based retention rate equals the Current Period Revenue divided by Prior Period Revenue. Net dollar-based retention rate is an important indicator of publisher satisfaction and usage of our platform, as well as potential revenue for future periods
