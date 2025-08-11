AMD To Host Financial Analyst Day On November 11, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced it will host its 2025 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City. The event will feature presentations from AMD's executive leadership team, highlighting the company's strategy and growth opportunities, innovative product and technology roadmaps and long-term financial plan. A live video webcast and replay of the event will be available on the AMD Investor Relations website at ir.amd.com .

