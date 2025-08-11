Pivot Bio To Present At Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world's most innovative agtech companies, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at 4 PM EDT. The event will be held in Boston.

Chris Abbott, chief executive officer of Pivot Bio, will highlight the company's global growth strategy, innovation pipeline, and accelerating commercial expansion as it transforms the future of crop nutrition.

For more information on the company, please reach out to Pivot Bio Investor Relations, [email protected]

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch.

