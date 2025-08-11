T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC., DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ), a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share payable September 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025.
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.68 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
