Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventiva To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference


2025-08-11 04:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), August 11, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA ) (“Inventiva” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that Jason Campagna, MD, PhD, President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, and David Nikodem, PhD, Vice President of US Operations will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held from August 12-14, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.
During the fireside chat, Drs. Campagna and Nikodem will highlight recent corporate updates, progress on lanifibranor and the Phase III NATiV3 trial in MASH and discuss the Company's broader R&D strategy and outlook.

Fireside chat details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time: 10:30 am, Eastern Time

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA).

Contacts

Inventiva
Pascaline Clerc
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
...
+1 202 499 8937 		ICR Healthcare
Alexis Feinberg
Media Relations
...
+1 203 939 2225
 ICR Healthcare
Patricia L. Bank
Investor Relations
...
+1 415 513 1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - Canaccord Participation - EN - 08 11 2025

MENAFN11082025004107003653ID1109914091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search