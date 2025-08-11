Fortifi Capital Surpasses $175 Million In Small Business Funding As It Marks Two-Year Anniversary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fortifi Capital Surpasses $175 Million in Funding, Celebrates Two Years of Empowering Small Businesses with Flexible Financing Solutions

NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fortifi Capital Surpasses $175 Million in Small Business Funding as It Marks Two-Year AnniversaryFortifi Capital, a fast-growing provider of working capital solutions for small businesses, announced it has surpassed $175 million in total funding deployed across the United States. The milestone coincides with the company's two-year anniversary, underscoring rapid growth and strong demand for flexible financing options among entrepreneurs.Founded in August 2023, Fortifi Capital has quickly become a trusted capital partner for small and mid-sized businesses seeking speed, transparency, and personalized service. With headquarters in New York, and offices in White Plains, Garden City, and Somerset, NJ, the firm has supported thousands of businesses across a wide range of industries.As part of its growth strategy, Fortifi is investing in proprietary technology aimed at improving marketing, streamlining operations, and enhancing the customer experience. These initiatives will support continued scale while maintaining the company's high-touch service model.Fortifi Capital's leadership team brings over a decade of experience in the alternative finance space, combining deep industry expertise with a commitment to innovation.With $175 million deployed in just two years and a robust infrastructure in place, Fortifi Capital is positioned for continued expansion in the small business finance sector.About Fortifi CapitalFortifi Capital provides fast, flexible, and transparent working capital solutions to small businesses nationwide. Founded in 2023, the company has funded over $175 million to date and continues to invest in technology and service to meet the evolving needs of American entrepreneurs.

Gennadiy Belikov

Fortifi Capital

+1 917-291-9642

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.