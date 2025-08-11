Comfort Keepers Of San Antonio Welcomes New Owners, Angie & Rod Zeck

- Angie Zeck

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, Texas , is proud to announce new ownership under Angie and Rod Zeck, a dedicated husband-and-wife team passionate about delivering exceptional, personalized in-home care.

Angie Zeck, a registered nurse with decades of healthcare experience, has always been drawn to serving others, especially in the home care setting. Her clinical knowledge, combined with a compassionate heart, ensures that every Comfort Keepers client receives care that goes beyond the expected. Angie's hands-on leadership promises to maintain the high-quality, client-centered support that Comfort Keepers is known for.

Rod Zeck brings entrepreneurial experience and strong business leadership to the team. His background in business development ensures that operations run smoothly and efficiently, allowing caregivers and staff to focus on what matters most-providing comfort, dignity, and care to clients.

More than just professionals, Angie and Rod are proud parents of eight and grandparents to fourteen. Their deep family values guide their approach to caregiving, emphasizing compassion, trust, and a commitment to treating every client like family.

“We're honored to continue the Comfort Keepers mission here in San Antonio,” said Angie Zeck.“To us, this isn't just a business-it's a calling. Every individual deserves to age with dignity and receive care that truly feels like home.”

Angie and Rod's leadership marks an exciting new chapter for Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, as they continue to deliver customized, uplifting care that supports seniors and their families throughout the community.

About Comfort Keepers of San Antonio:

Comfort Keepers provides award-winning in-home care for seniors and adults who need assistance with daily activities. Services range from companionship and personal care to respite care and specialized dementia support.

