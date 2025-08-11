SKF Ready To Help Power Attendees At Farm Progress Show

SKF lubrication lifetime solutions are specifically designed to keep agricultural equipment and machinery up and running by reducing friction and downtime. In agricultural machines, lubricants amount to up to three percent of running costs, but up to 60% of maintenance costs come from poor lubrication. These numbers indicate the importance of reliable lubrication and appropriate lubrication practices.

While at the Farm Progress Show, SKF professionals will educate attendees how their lubrication solutions, that includes automatic lubrication systems, are reliable, safe, efficient and extend the life of your equipment. With over 300 years of experience, SKF is the trusted source to keep agricultural equipment performing at its best and extending its lifetime.

"The Farm Progress Show is the perfect opportunity for our nation's farmers and ranchers to learn about our latest innovations and solutions for their needs," said Maria Orlando, Marketing Director, Americas. "This show has a long and rich history of bringing together the best agricultural minds with the latest products to move our country's farmers and ranchers forward. We are proud to be a part of this show and put the spotlight on our SKF lubricants and solutions to keep our farmers and ranchers running smoothly."

The Farm Progress Show is attended by thousands across North America and even the world. The show allows exhibitors and attendees the opportunity meet and gain hands-on knowledge of the latest products.

About SKF

Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2024 were SEK 98,722 million and the number of employees was 38,743.







® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

