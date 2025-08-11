Pixalate's July 2025 United Kingdom (UK) Publisher Rankings For Websites, Mobile And CTV Apps: 'HGTV GO - Stream Live TV', 'Riss And Quan', And 'Independent.Uk' Among Top-Ranked For Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's rankings, 'Word Search Explorer' was at the top for Google Play Store, and 'Sudoku.com'' ranked No. 1 for Apple App Store; 'Samsung TV PLUS' was among the top-ranked CTV apps on Samsung Smart TV; was ranked No. 1 website for programmatic ad quality in the United Kingdom (UK)

London, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, has released the July 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for the United Kingdom (UK) . This index evaluates websites and mobile apps across the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Connected TV (CTV) apps on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV.

The Publisher Trust Indexes are a comprehensive approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world's websites and apps, bringing unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to the report for the UK , Pixalate has also released Publisher Trust Indexes for Brazil , the United States (U.S. ), Germany , Spain , the Netherlands , Canada and Japan .

UK Web PTI Rankings (July 2025)

UK Mobile PTI Rankings (July 2025)

Apple App Store

Zen Word - Relax Puzzle GameZen Color - Color by Number

Google Play Store

Word Search ExplorerWordscapesBackgammon - Board Game

UK Connected TV PTI Rankings (July 2025)

Roku

Riss and QuanFilmRiseNow You Know

Samsung Smart TV

Samsung TV PLUSWedotvESPN

Amazon Fire TV

CineversePlexFloSports

Apple TV

CBS SportsHGTV GO - Stream Live TVAMC+ | TV Shows & Movies

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 34 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 15+ million Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in July 2025 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate's methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The July 2025 United Kingdom Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps, website domains and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.. Per the MRC ,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC ,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

