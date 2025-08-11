New Class, New Conversations: What Incoming Freshmen Want Colleges To Know

The nationwide survey of more than 1,100 incoming first-time college and university students revealed a class anticipating newfound independence, actively seeking connection and chasing personal growth. At the same time, they're arriving on campus digitally drained and deeply anxious about finances, academics and the political climate.

Balancing Promise with Pressure

For many incoming students, the fall semester represents a fresh start: a chance to make new friends, build community and pursue their academic goals.



Nearly two-thirds (64%) are "thrilled," "optimistic," and "cautiously excited" about starting a new chapter in college. Before even setting foot onto campus, 7 in 10 students are confident in their ability to make new friends .

What co-exists alongside their sense of optimism is the reality of growing pressures.



Nearly 9 in 10 (87%) new students plan to work at least part-time while enrolled, with 14% expecting to take on full-time jobs.

External stressor s are also weighing heavily: 61% say they're concerned about the current political climate , and 58% are concerned about the current social climate . More than half (55%) of new students are worried about keeping up with academic demands .

"Today's students are juggling far more than academics," said Dr. Nicole Trevino, Vice President for Student Success at TimelyCare. "They're balancing jobs and family obligations, managing emotional health, and staying tuned in to cultural and political tensions, all while trying to succeed in school. To meet them where they are, we must rethink traditional models of support."

Emotional Readiness Is the New Academic Readiness

Today's students aren't waiting until a crisis to think about mental health; they're arriving already aware of its role in their success. This year's incoming class is emotionally attuned and proactive about their well-being:



65% have received therapy before starting college (up from 58% in 2023 .

83% are planning or open to using campus mental health services. 68% say they would talk to someone if they were feeling down.

This generation is rewriting the narrative. They are normalizing help-seeking, not hiding it, and expecting institutions to meet them with care that is visible, accessible, and stigma-free.

Connection Is Everything, But Harder Than It Looks

One of the most pressing themes in the emotional journey is the desire to belong. While many students are excited to meet new people, the data reveals a quieter challenge:



57% report feeling lonely at least occasionally in the past week 30% are worried about their ability to make friends .

Students may not be prepared for the loneliness that can develop over time or have the interpersonal skills to build meaningful relationships. According to a survey by TimelyCare and Active Minds from February 2024, nearly two-thirds (65%) of currently enrolled college students reported experiencing frequent loneliness.

"Students crave meaningful connection," said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Medical Officer at TimelyCare. "But without guidance, loneliness and low social confidence can quietly erode their well-being. That's why campus programs that support belonging from day one aren't just helpful, they're essential."

AI-Empowered, Digitally Exhausted

Incoming students are feeling more AI-fluent from day one, and many are embracing it.



63% feel at least somewhat or very confident in using AI tools , like ChatGPT, responsibly. 45% say they use AI to enhance their learning , not as a shortcut.

But behind the confidence is a deeper strain.



72% of students say they often or occasionally feel overwhelmed by being constantly connected via text, social media, etc. Nearly half (49%) have mixed feelings about technology and how it affects their connection with others.

The result is a paradox: a digitally native generation equipped to harness cutting-edge tools, yet craving more meaningful, less mediated forms of connection.

Redefining "College-Ready"

College, for this incoming class of students, isn't just about classes. It's about growing into the people they want to become, as one student explained.

"I'm really looking forward to college because it's a chance to gain more independence, meet new people from different backgrounds, and study something I'm passionate about," one student shared. "I'm excited to experience a new environment, grow as a person, and start working toward my future goals."

The national survey of over 1,100 incoming college students ages 18-29 was fielded in June 2025. It included respondents planning to attend public and private universities, community and technical colleges, and fully online post-secondary programs.

